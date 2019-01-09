Stephen Curry is showing off his famous generosity yet again with a heartfelt gift to some of Oakland's school children.

The Golden State Warriors star and three-time NBA Champion hosted a surprise party at the Fox Theater in Oakland on Jan. 4, and invited hundreds of local high school students to join in on the celebration.

With the Warriors moving to San Francisco next season, Curry teamed up with Bleacher Report for their "Sneaker Shock" YouTube series to give away over 250 pairs of his new shoe, the Curry 6.

"Oakland kind of adopted me as their own," Curry said in the inspiring video. "It’s my home now and I want to be able to celebrate my journey here."

"So for us to be able to give back to the next up-and-coming kids who are trying to pursue great things, and representing Oakland while doing it, it's a cool opportunity to give them this little surprise," the 30-year-old athlete shared.

Curry added that the generous gift was his way of showing the young fans that " we appreciate their support," and to "give them some inspiration to keep working hard and keep pursuing their dreams."

The kind gesture to the team's young fans comes ahead of the Warriors' impending departure from Oakland's Oracle Arena in favor of the newly constructed $500 million Chase Center in the Mission Bay neighborhood of San Francisco.

The team, who changed their name from the San Francisco Warriors to the Golden State Warriors in 1971 when they first moved from San Francisco to Oakland, drafted Curry in 2009. The superstar went on to lead the Warriors to their first Championship in 2015, marking their first title victory in 40 years. They went on to win back-to-back Championships in 2017 and 2018 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

For more on the NBA all-star and father of three, check out the video below.

