Tristan Thompson Abruptly Leaves Interview After Stephen Curry Question -- Watch

Tristan Thompson ended an interview early after a reporter asked if he felt helpless against basketball opponent Stephen Curry on Sunday.

The question came after Thompson’s team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, lost two NBA Finals games against Curry and his Golden State Warriors on Thursday and Sunday.

Curry broke an NBA Finals record by making nine three-point shots before he and his teammates won Sunday’s game 122 -103.

Asked if he felt a sense of “helplessness” while guarding Curry, Thompson wasn’t impressed.

“No, the f**k?” the 27-year-old athlete can be seen responding in a video posted on Twitter. “No. We did a good job. When I’m switching on him, I’m guarding him. I am never helpless with no guy in the NBA. F**k that. F**ked up s**t.”

Thompson then said “next question,” but didn’t stick around to hear it, abruptly walking away from reporters.

Meanwhile, away from the courts, Thompson seems to have found himself at the center of one of Kanye West’s new songs, from the rapper’s latest album, Ye.

"All these THOTS on Christian Mingle... That’s what almost got Tristan single," West sings in one track, appearing to blame Thompson’s alleged cheating on Khloe Kardashian on the faith-based online dating service.

