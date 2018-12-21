NBA superstar Stephen Curry's little sister got hitched in September, but she's taking us behind the scenes of the months leading up to her big day.

In the season premiere of Say Yes to the Dress, Sydel Curry fulfills every little girl's dream: trying on wedding dresses at Kleinfeld in New York City. ET exclusively debuts a sneak peek from her visit to the famous bridal shop, where she tries on a sexy, strapless wedding dress that shows off her curves.

In the clip, Sydel sees the new wedding gowns for the first time and is immediately excited by the potential that one of these just may be the one.

"I love!" Sydel says. But before she tries them on, she gets advice that honestly, brides-to-be could all use: Try on your second favorite wedding dress first, that way your family and friends won't nix your top choice right off the bat.

Suddenly, the camera pans up to reveal Sydel in a gorgeous wedding gown, with a sexy, cleavage-baring strapless cut with an ivory train. "This dress is very sexy. It's very romantic. I feel like a woman in this dress. I felt very grown up, which I'm always looking for a little bit," Sydel says.

Her mother, Sonya, sister-in-law Ayesha and godmother Michelle Bain-Brink, as well as niece Riley all react with awe when she presents her gown. But then things get a little too real. "I love your butt, but I will say the thing that I don't like is the bullseye to the lady parts," Ayesha says with a laugh. "In my head, she's still that little, teenage middle-school girl. It's surreal and crazy." Watch the hilarious exclusive sneak peek above.

Say Yes to the Dress premieres Saturday, Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

