The stepson of one of the men aboard the missing Titanic submersible is defending his choice to attend Monday's Blink-182 concert.

On Monday, Brian Szasz, who is the stepson of British billionaire Hamish Harding, attended the Blink-182 concert in San Diego, the same day that it was reported that the sub carrying Harding and four other passengers lost signal.

In a since-deleted post on Facebook, shared by multiple outlets, Szasz revealed that his stepfather was one of the people aboard the missing sub.

"Hamish my stepdad is lost in a submarine thoughts and prayers that the rescue mission will be successful," he wrote in a since-deleted post.

Moments later, Szasz shared a photo outside of the concert venue in San Diego where Blink was playing, and defended his decision to see his favorite band while rescuers are working on locating the men.

"It might be distasteful being here but my family would want me to be at the Blink-182 show as it's my favorite band and music helps me in difficult times!♥️ 🙏," he wrote in another since-deleted post, that was captured via screenshot.

Szasz shared a photo on his Instagram Story Tuesday from the concert writing, "Yes I went to @blink-182 last night. What am I supposed to do sit at home and watch the news? Not sorry this band has helped me through hard times since 1998."

On Tuesday, Szasz shared another post telling his followers that his mother requested he remove the Blink-182 posts. "For privacy my mom asked me to delete all related posts thanks for the support," he wrote.

On Sunday, a 22-foot submersible by Oceangate carrying five people below the surface of the Atlantic Ocean to the wreckage of the Titanic lost connection with a support ship. According to CBS News, aboard was Harding, Oceangate CEO Stockton Rush, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his teenage son, Suleman, and French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

Currently U.S. and Canadian crews are continuing their search and rescue mission for the vessel, which is said to have only a 96-hour sustainment capability in the event of an emergency situation.

