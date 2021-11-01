Halloween is a big deal in Hollywood and celebrities went all out this year. After many did not celebrate in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the stars were bound and determined to make this Halloween the best one yet -- and they didn't disappoint.

While some celebrities -- like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barkerchanneling Sid and Nancy -- got an early start, festivities really kicked off on Friday, Oct. 29.

A number of costumes got people talking but it was Steve Buscemi who started trending for his Halloween attire! The Boardwalk Empire star delighted fans in Brooklyn, New York, when he dressed up as his own meme, a 63-year-old man impersonating a high schooler. A number of photos were shared by fans of Buscemi, who was sporting a backwards red baseball cap, a red hoodie and gray "Music Band" T-shirt, and holding a skateboard. This is the exact outfit he wore for his 2012 cameo in the 30 Rock episode, "The Tuxedo Begins," which spawned the popular meme.

Steve Buscemi went as his own meme for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/mGnKTBOIbH — heidi.tez 🌮 (@HeidiBriones) November 1, 2021

I’m sorry, how are we not all talking about Steve Buscemi dressing up as his own meme last night? pic.twitter.com/WPay8SJjRX — Niko Stratis (@nikostratis) November 1, 2021

Another epic Halloween idea was John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's family transforming into the Addams Family.

Legend, dressed as Gomez, played the classic tune on the piano as he was accompanied by Teigen as Morticia, Luna as Wednesday and Vilailuck "Pepper" Teigen as Grandmama. A mysterious person was also dressed as Cousin It. Miles, meanwhile, was dressed as Pugsley, but wasn't seen in the video.

Morning talk show hosts like Kelly Ripa and Tamron Hall also dressed to impress their viewers.

Hall first dressed as pregnant Cardi B from when the rapper announced her pregnancy at the BET Awards earlier this year. She took to Instagram to share her look, writing: "When one of my favorite new mom's inspires me!" She later dressed as Naomi Campbell, in which she nailed the look from head-to-toe.

Meanwhile, on Halloween, Cardi B tapped into her macabre side and donned a Morticia Addams-inspired ensemble, but with her own iconic, vampirically seductive twist on the look.

Other celebs, including Ciara, took to Instagram to show off their costumes. The singer dressed as Selena Quintanilla.

"The Legendary Selena! I’ve been practicing learning Spanish and having the time of my life. So I wanted one of my costumes to reflect the LatinX culture. This was so much fun!" she wrote.

"MOOD on Halloween…" Reese Witherspoon captioned a series of Instagram pics in different costumes, including a banana and her dressed as her iconic Legally Blonde character, Elle Woods.

Here's a look at a few more celebrity costumes from this year!

Kelly Clarkson slayed a Ghostbusters costume.

Ricki Lake went for a nostalgic look, wearing the dress she sported when she starred in the 1987 musical Hairspray.

"This dress, you guys, has been in a bag for 34 years," she said during her appearance on The View. "This is my original dress that I model, I wear it in the Hefty Hideaway [commercial]."

Ryan Seacrest channeled his inner Peloton instructor for one skit on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

Ripa not only had fun with her co-host, but her husband, Mark Consuelos, joined in on the dressing up.

Kris Jenner went with a Cruella de Vil costume for her Ellen DeGeneres appearance.

Drew Barrymore appeared to have a blast dressing in multiple costumes with a time-traveling theme.

The women of The Real went for a mom theme, with Jeannie Mai taking on the role of Kim Kardashian West at the Met Gala.

Mindy Kaling went for multiple costumes, writing on Instagram: "So I live for Halloween costumes. This year I decided to dress as a few female comedy legends in some of their iconic lewks. Can you guess who I am???"

Diane Kruger channeled Snow White and was up at "6:30 a.m" for her Halloween festivities on Friday.

Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson celebrated her first Halloween with her baby girl, Honey. The reality star dressed as Wendy, her husband, Christian, as Peter Pan, and their little one as Tinkerbell.

Halle Berry praised Saweetie for dressing up as her Catwoman character.

There’s enough room for more than one Catwoman 💅🏽 @Saweetiepic.twitter.com/n96vtHNp5P — Halle Berry (@halleberry) October 29, 2021

Gigi Gorgeous and Luna Mar transformed into Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian, wearing their fab and comfy tracksuits with metallic Louis Vuitton bags.

Chrishell Stause opted for a skeleton look, complete with epic makeup.

Antoni Porowski took inspiration from Prime Video's hit four-part documentary, LuLa Rich, dressing as a LuLaRoe consultant. "Care to join our Lularoe sisterhood? We promise our leggings aren’t moldy," Porowski captioned his pics.

Hailey Bieber channeled Britney Spears for her Halloween look, dressing up in several of the singer's most iconic outfits.

Rapper Flo Milli channels Flavor of Love in her video for, "Ice Baby," featuring Buddy and model, Deelishis.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas and Olivia De Jonge threw it all the way back to The Lizzie McGuire Movie, with Turner taking on the role of Hilary Duff as Isabella Parigi, Jonas posing as Lizzie's love interest, Paolo, and De Jonge dressing as Lizzie herself. "Sing to me Paolo," Turner captioned the iconic pic.

Jonas also shared a photo alongside his ex, Demi Lovato. The pair appeared to have a bit of a Camp Rock reunion while at a Halloween party over the weekend.

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall and her boyfriend, Jordan Stephens, channeled The Simpsons for their Halloween look.

Bebe Rexha went as Anna Nicole Smith, recreating the late reality TV star's wedding photo to J. Howard Marshall II.

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel go as an old school flight attendant and pilot. "Ready for takeoff #happyhalloween ✈️👨‍✈️💋," the supermodel captioned the sweet snap.

Kerry Washington entered the Squid Game with her take on player 456 from the epic Korean drama.

Rapper Tyga went as Barnabas Collins, as played by Johnny Depp in the fantasy horror film, Dark Shadows.

Model Irina Shayk went for a bloody look for her spooky fit over the weekend.

TikTok star, Charli D'Amelio, channelled Lady Gaga in one of her many Halloween looks, which included a storybook moment with her boyfriend, Lil Huddy.

The couple dressed as Alice and The Mad Hatter from Alice in Wonderland for a set of photos that was the definition of couples costume goals.

Jenni "JWOWW" Farley and her family dressed as their favorite characters from Schitt's Creek.

Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte dressed as Prince Charming while his daughter, Liv, 2, went as Cinderella. "Forever my princess!!😍😍#cinderella," Lochte captioned the adorable father-daughter photo.

Megan Thee Stallion put her hot girl twist on the classic Cruella de Vil, complete with dalmatian spotted bangs.

Country singer Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany hilariously parodied Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers singing their hit, "Islands In the Stream," with the singer's wife captioning the clip, "Happy Halloween from Kenny and Dolly Aldean❣️🎃."

Olivia Wilde also channeled Parton, taking to her Instagram Story to share some BTS moments of her take on the country queen, including a few prosthetic enhancements.

Vanessa Bryant went as Cruella de Vil, with her daughters Natalie, Capria and Bianka dressing up as a few of Disney villain's dalmatians.

Lance Bass' twins made their Halloween debut in an "Under The Sea" themed photo shared by the proud papa. Violet dressed as Ariel from The Little Mermaid, while Alexander went as a sea turtle.

Harry Styles dressed as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz in an epic "Harryween" photo shoot, that saw members of the singer's team dressed as The Tin Man, The Wicked Witch of The West and other beloved characters from the classic film.

Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky took the spooky route, with Hemsworth dressing as a demogorgon, the fictional monster from Stranger Things, and Pataky as a bloodied nurse.

Janelle Monae was unrecognizable as The Grinch, taking on the role of everyone's favorite Christmas grouch.

Riverdale co-stars Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch decided to try their hand at solving some spooky mysteries as Velma and Daphne from Scooby Doo.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian later celebrated Halloween properly with a picture-perfect tribute to the 1993 crime drama True Romance -- with Barker as Christian Slater's Clarence and Kardashian as Patricia Arquette's Alabama.

Lil Nas X went all out for Halloween with a villainous transformation into the Harry Potter dark lord, Voldemort. The MONTERO artist shared a few pics to Instagram, which he hilariously captioned, "He who must be called by your name."

Taylor Swift channeled her inner animal in a fury squirrel suit, appropriately captioning the photo, "Can’t talk right now, I’m doin hot squirrel s**t. 🐿"

Cardi B and her three-year-old daughter Kulture, cast their spell on us with their matching mother-daughter witch costumes. "WE PUT A SPELL ON YOU AND NOW YOU’RE OURS, 🧙‍♀️ 🎃🦇 …Thank @garosparo for our dresses," Cardi captioned the post, referencing the famous Hocus Pocus line.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello paid tribute to Día de Los Muertos with their Day of the Dead inspired outfits.

Ariana Grande transformed into "Miss Creature From The Black Lagoon" in a creepy costume that saw her husband, Dalton Gomez, starring as the "Handsome Scuba Man."

Millie Bobby Brown brought us back to the '70s with her disco-era inspired look.

Lizzo debuted a second costume as Dorothea from the 1992 animated comedy, Bébé's Kids, while her friend dressed as Dorothea's sidekick, Vivian.

Country star Lauren Alaina was another to channel Dolly Parton, posing as the music legend from her 1978 cover of Playboy magazine. "Somebunny had to do it. Happy DOLLYween, y’all! Swipe for original @dollyparton 🐰."

