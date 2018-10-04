Steven Seagal walked out of an interview after a reporter mentioned sexual misconduct allegations brought against him.

The 66-year-old actor appeared on BBC's Newsnight on Thursday when the interview was cut short after host Kirsty Wark brought up the #MeToo Movement and the recent claims that he sexually harassed women in the past, which Seagal has denied.

"You've been very much caught up in all the allegations of sexual harassment, you had a rape allegation against you and I wonder how you deal with all that?" the host said, as Seagal began to pull off his earpiece, stand up and leave the room.

Another person off-screen can be heard offering to "take off the microphone off you." Wark then turned to the camera and said, “Seagal there, and of course though he didn’t respond there, he has said previously that he denies any allegation made against him."

ET has reached out to Seagal's reps for comment.

Last November, Portia de Rossi claimed that Seagal sexually harassed her during an audition for one of his movies.

"My final audition for a Steven Segal [sic] movie took place in his office. He told me how important it was to have chemistry off-screen as he sat me down and unzipped his leather pants," de Rossi wrote on Twitter. "I ran out and called my agent. Unfazed, she replied, 'Well, I didn’t know if he was your type.'"

The Arrested Development star's claims followed Julianna Margulies' description of an alleged encounter with Seagal when Margulies was just 23 years old. Inside Edition correspondent Lisa Guerrero also came forward with her own alleged encounter, claiming that Seagal answered the door of an audition "in a silk robe and nothing else."

