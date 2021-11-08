Stevie J and Faith Evans Split After 3 Years of Marriage

Stevie J and Faith Evans are calling it quits. According to court docs obtained by ET, the Grammy-winning record producer filed a petition for divorce from Evans at a Los Angeles County Superior Court Monday.

The couple tied the knot in July 2018 during a quiet ceremony in their hotel room in Las Vegas. The R&B singer and the former reality TV star showered each other with love on Twitter following the news of their nuptials, which came as a surprise to family, friends and fans alike.

I love you back Steven Aaron Jordan — Faith Evans (@faithevans) July 18, 2018

Stevie J and Evans were linked in the early '90s through the producer's work with Evan's husband, rapper, The Notorious B.I.G.

Evans was married to The Notorious B.I.G. from 1994 until he was murdered in 1997. She was later married to record executive Todd Russaw from 1998 to 2011 before tying the knot with Stevie J in 2018.

The couple do not share any children together, but each have their own children from previous relationships, including the son Evans shares with the late rapper, and the daughter Stevie J recently fathered with his Love & Hip Hop Atlanta co-star, Joseline Hernandez.

ET has reached out to both Stevie J and Evan's reps for comment.

