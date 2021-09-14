Storm Reid made her Met Gala debut Monday night and the 18-year-old actress was nothing short of stunning. ET's Rachel Smith spoke with Reid on the red carpet at fashion's biggest night about her show-stopping look and the advice she got from her Euphoria co-star, Zendaya, about tackling those infamous Metropolitan Museum of Art steps.

"I mean, this is really darn cool, Chance the Rapper is right there," an excited Reid gushed. "Ms. Jennifer Hudson up there. It's a whole thing. I can't think that I was even invited to something like this."

She continued, "But I'm just grateful to be here. Grateful to be outside, grateful to just take up space."

Reid debuted a new look at the event too, showing off a much shorter, blonde hairdo in a pink, maroon, and black Prada dress paired with a feathered, pink skirt.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Though Zendaya's presence was greatly missed at the gala, she was sure to give her friend and castmate some fashion advice before Reid's big debut, especially when it came to ditching her longer locks for a shorter style.

"I was with her yesterday actually on the set of Euphoria, and she gave me some words of encouragement which meant a lot because she's the queen of the Met Gala," Reid revealed. "She was one of the first people I went to about cutting my hair, like what'd she think, and she was like, 'You go ahead, it's gonna look great.' So she really gave me confidence to chop my hair off."

And she gave her the confidence to tackle those massive Met steps, too.



"I mean, obviously the stairs are pretty intimidating," Reid said. "I was like, 'What if I fall?' She's like, 'You're not gonna fall, take your time. It's gonna go great,' and it went great, I didn't fall."

While Zendaya did not attend the 2021 Met Gala, she did share a few fan-made memes of her at the event, seemingly poking fun at the star's absence and a potential surprise appearance. The photos included a much younger Zendaya showing up in casual attire to the Met, while another featured the Spider-Man actress careening into the event like her character in the Marvel movie, Mary Jane.

Instagram/Zendaya

Instagram/Zendaya

A few of her other Euphoria co-stars hit the Met Gala's red carpet last night, including Barbie Ferreira and Hunter Schafer. Ferreira wore a custom Jonathan Simkhai gown that she designed and conceptualized with the designer. The handworked gown was dripping with thousands of embroidered Swarovski crystals and pearls, and took over 100 hours to craft.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Schafer went bold in a silver leather crop top bustier and pencil skirt embroidered with geometric crystal mirrors and black satin sandals from Prada. The 22-year-old topped the look with a silver, spider mask and all-white contact lenses.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

For more Met Gala looks, check out the gallery below.

RELATED CONTENT

Get the Look: Olivia Rodrigo's Lace Bodysuit and Feathers at Met Gala

Kim Kardashian Channels Batwoman With Her Met Gala After-Party Look

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Show PDA at Met Gala After-Party

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Share a Masked Kiss at Met Gala 2021 This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery