'Straight Outta Compton' Star Jason Mitchell Defends Roseanne Barr After Racist Tweet Scandal (Exclusive)

Straight Outta Compton star Jason Mitchell offered words of support to Roseanne Barr on the red carpet at the 2018 BET Awards.

"I think it's tough that society has come to a place where like, we can't even take a joke anymore, you know what I mean? I grew up on Roseanne and I don't see no wrong on Roseanne," he told ET's Nischelle Turner.

Mitchell continued, "I want us to all get along, you know what I mean? I think we should all be able to coexist and in the meantime, I'll be able to joke about it because it's funny."

Barr made headlines when she posted a tweet referring to former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett as a product of the "Muslim Brotherhood" and "Planet of the Apes." The 65-year-old faced instant backlash, and her series swiftly cancelled by ABC.

The comedian went on the defensive multiple times, once tweeting, "I'm not a racist, I never was & I never will be," she exclaimed. "One stupid joke in a lifetime of fighting 4 civil rights 4 all minorities, against networks, studios, at the expense of my nervous system/family/wealth will NEVER b taken from me."

I'm not a racist, I never was & I never will be. One stupid joke in a lifetime of fighting 4 civil rights 4 all minorities, against networks, studios, at the expense of my nervous system/family/wealth will NEVER b taken from me. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

Barr broke down earlier Sunday during a podcast interview with Rabbi Shmuley Boteach about the racist tweet that resulted in the cancellation of her hit television show, continuing to defend herself against accusations of racism.

“God, it’s really hard to say all of this,” Barr started.. “I didn’t mean what they think I meant, and that’s what’s so painful. But I have to face that this hurt people -- and when you hurt people, even unwittingly, there’s no excuse, so I don’t want to blabber off on excuses. I apologize to anyone who felt offended and thought that I meant something that I, in fact, did not mean to my own ignorance.”

Her latest apology comes just days after it was announced that a spin-off of Roseanne, titled The Conners, was ordered to series at ABC, without her involvement.

For more on Barr and the spin off, watch the video below.

