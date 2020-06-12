Stuart Weitzman Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Summer Sale Shoes
The Stuart Weitzman Summer Sale is offering up to 50% off with new styles added.
Find big discounts on a great selection of sandals, boots, wedges and more on the sale section of the website. Stuart Weitzman is one of the go-to footwear brands for stars on and off the red carpet -- Meghan Markle, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Serena Williams, the brand's newest celebrity spokeswoman, have been seen wearing the line.
Whether you're about to invest in your first Stuart Weitzman pair or you're looking for a trendy warm-weather style to add to your shoe collection this season, now's the time to scoop a pair (or two) up. Shipping and returns are free.
Shop ET Style's picks from the Stuart Weitzman sale, below.
Chic leather slides for under $180!
Stuart Weitzman is famous for their over-the-knee boots. Score this popular suede style for 40% off. Extended sizes available.
Equally chic for day or night, these sandals are defined by oversized details, including crossover vamp straps.
Feminine elegance meets menswear-inspired loafers with these block heel pumps.
These polished flats are easy to slip on and pair well with a blazer and trouser combination.
A new take on the iconic nudist silhouette, reimagined to feature an on-trend square toe.
The Nearlynude sandals bring glamour to the classic minimalist silhouette.
