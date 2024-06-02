A Suits reunion movie may be in the future, but there are some things that need to happen first.

Chatting with ET's Cassie DiLaura from the show's reunion panel at the ATX TV Festival in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, Patrick J. Adams, Sarah Rafferty, Amanda Schull and Dulé Hill opened up about whether or not fans will get to return to Litt Wheeler Williams Bennett Law Firm anytime soon.

"Honestly, I think it wouldn't surprise me if they did a model where you end up having some type of film," Hill -- who played season 7 addition Alex Williams -- told ET, adding that he could see a potential project or movie on Peacock for the show. Hill, 49, would know a thing or two about that as his other major USA Network show, Psych, has had three follow-up films on the NBCUniversal-owned streamer.

"Oh my gosh, we'd have so much fun," added Rafferty, 51 -- an original cast member of the nine-season law procedural. The actress played Donna, the spitfire legal secretary of Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) and eventual CEO of the law firm -- and Harvey's wife.

"It would be a blast," replied Hill. "I mean, I'm just gonna put that out there."

Adams, 42, quickly gave his own take on the possibility, telling ET that while it's not out of the question, the stars need to align at the right time for the cast, crew and creator Aaron Korsh, who is currently hard at work making the pilot season of Suits: LA, a spinoff in the same universe.

"I don't want to speak for Aaron, but the motivation for him is always story, and if he sits there and he comes up with something that really excited him -- whether it be with these characters or new characters like Suits: LA -- then when he gets energized about something, something great happens," the actor -- best known for playing Mike Ross on the show -- shared.

He added, "That's how our show happened and that's how Suits: LA is happening. So I know from him that he's excited about the idea of some sort of film format for us, but, you know, I think his main job is getting Suits: LA off the ground at the moment."

As for whether or not they would consider appearances on the spinoff, the cast members were each in agreement that if Korsh called, they would pick up the phone and suit back up.

During the panel, Adams further commented on the millions of fans (not an exaggeration) hoping to get a Suits movie, responding to one audience member who asked, he replied, "It's gonna depend on a million things if that can happen, but it is possible."

There you have it, folks. Those in charge have heard the pleas and seen the petitions. It would be hard to miss as the show was, in fact, the most streamed show of 2023.

The original show -- which also starred Gina Torres, Rick Hoffman, Katherine Heigl and Meghan Markle -- came to an end in September 2019 after an eight-year run on USA Network. It followed a group of lawyers, paralegals and others in the field on a day-to-day basis at an NYC-based firm. The catch -- at least for the first few seasons -- was that Adams' character, Mike, was not a real lawyer, but a college dropout who had impressed Harvey with his extensive legal knowledge in the first episode.

Markle, 42, played Rachel Zane -- a paralegal-turned-lawyer who fell in love with Mike early in the show. She ultimately left Suits alongside Adams at the end of season 7 due in no small part to marrying Prince Harry back in May 2018 -- a wedding many of the cast members attended. While Adams returned as a special guest in the final season, the Duchess of Sussex did not. It's unclear if she would return for any future projects given the step back from royal duties that she and her husband, 39, took in 2020.

For fans hoping to see a continuation of the original Suits story, the gang shared that they are more than open to reprising their characters if a network is willing to put them back on the air in a Litt Wheeler Williams Bennett series.

"Let's start a petition," said Schull, 45, who starred as Katrina Bennett.

"I think first [we] have to have Suits: LA be a hit and then they'll be looking for more," responded Hill. "If Suits: LA is a hit then I'm sure there'll probably be [more spinoffs]."

When asked who would be down to continue telling the show's story, they each replied in the affirmative. Five years out from the series ending, the cast says they believe there are certainly more stories -- and more wild experiences -- for their characters to all have together.

"Absolutely," said Adams. "We really love each other and we actually really get along very well."

"I'm always down to tell stories," added Hill, to which Rafferty replied, "I would like to."

Adams also joked about the potential for a Suits spinoff in Seattle -- where his character and Markle ended up -- and said that it could be fun to explore that region, possibly even bringing in Edward Darby, the international lawyer played by Game of Thrones alum Conleth Hill.

While he said the Darby bit may not work, he would love to explore more with Mike, potentially in the Pacific Northwest.

"I don't think there are enough shows set in Seattle. I think we could really mine that," Adams said, adding that his on-screen wife (Markle) probably wouldn't be in it. "I think she might be busy."

Everyone else is on board, though. They agreed that as life runs its course, they have not stayed in touch as much as they would like to, so a follow-up project could be the perfect opportunity to reconnect outside of the group chat, which the cast previously spoke to ET about.

Until Korsh is ready to make a film, Adams and Rafferty have found a way to reconnect while engaging the fans in the form of a rewatch watch podcast!

Earlier this year, the pair announced they would be coming together (and bringing some amazing guests along the way) to watch the show together for Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast, which will break down each episode and give fans behind-the-scenes secrets over on SiriusXM.

"Everybody is all over the place, but luckily Sarah and I have been spending actually quite a bit of time together working on this podcast -- a watch podcast," Adams told ET on Sunday, clarifying that they have never actually seen the show in full.

For them, that means bringing on prop masters, casting directors and more people who worked on the show in order to provide a full-picture view of how it all came to be. Of course, they will also be using a portion of their time to talk with fans and answer questions, which they both said is imperative.

"We really want to hear from them because I think part of the inspiration for doing the podcast was [fan interest] during the resurgence," Rafferty said of the show, which does not have a release date yet, but is set to come out later this year, SiriusXM previously shared.

"We get to sit here and be the faces of the thing -- there are 152 people that made that show what it is," Adams added. "I think we're really excited to bring them into the fold and introduce them so they can understand what goes into it making a show because it is such a crazy circus."

The conversation with ET came on the same day Netflix announced that five years after the show's end, the ninth and final season will begin streaming on July 1. Seasons 1-8 are currently available and have been since 2023. In total, more than 57.5 billion minutes of Suits were watched in 2023. In one week alone, Nielsen recorded 3.88 billion minutes watched -- a record for the rating system.

