Summer House: Martha's Vineyard is back, joining sister series Summer House on the Bravo schedule for its highly anticipated second season this March. Almost all of the season 1 cast is back -- Nicholas "Nick" Arrington, Jasmine Ellis Cooper, Jordan Emanuel, Bria Fleming, Shanice Henderson, Amir Lancaster, Preston Mitchum, Summer Marie Thomas and Alex Tyree -- alongside newcomer Noelle Hughley. The 10 housemates descend on their summer sanctuary off of Cape Cod for another epic vacation, filled with ups and downs that could change the trajectory of the friend group for good.

When ET spoke with Jasmine and Bria at BravoCon in Las Vegas, the pair reflected on the lessons learned from their season 1 journey. For Jasmine, it was getting a mirror into her marriage after her husband, Silas', behavior was questioned by viewers. He does not return for season 2, due to his military service commitments.

"Our marriage is actually formed, let's just start there," she explained, noting that what season 1 captured was really a "growing pains" era for them as newlyweds. Jasmine and Silas are currently expecting their first child together.

"It was a pressure cooker, and we weren't communicating the best all the time," Jasmine added, "but I think now we're just extra lovey-dovey. We're now starting in a honeymoon phase, and it feels like we put in a lot of work to re-learn each other and, like, this [pregnancy] is our reward, so it feels good."

As for Bria, she was hyper-aware of how she handles conflict going into filming season 2.

"You know, I had my moments, I got judged from it. I'm growing," Bria said. "I've grown a lot, and also just communicating better. Obviously, [Jasmine and I] made amends in our friendship and it's just getting down to the communication."

As for whether season 2 will feature any Survivor-style vote-offs of roommates like season 1, Jasmine offered this: "Yes, but not in the way you think..."

Check out the trailer here:

Read on for Bravo's roomie-by-roomie breakdown of what to expect from each vacationer this season.

Jasmine arrives on the vineyard with a big secret and without her husband, Silas, as he is serving overseas in the U.S. military. She wants this Vineyard vacation to be her "hot girl summer," but the growing distance between her and the group, especially her sister-cousin Jordan, puts a damper on her plans.

Hardworking realtor Amir returns for his second Martha's Vineyard getaway, but this time he's off the market. Amir is excited for his new love, Natalie, to spend time with the group despite their reservations about her. When they blame Natalie for starting drama in the house, however, he's conflicted over whether he should believe his bros or his girl.

Between her busy DJ career and a stressful health battle with alopecia, Jordan is looking forward to letting loose and having fun this summer, especially with Preston, Summer and Shanice. The challenge is that she hasn't spoken to her former bestie, Jasmine, in months, and it’s making things awkward in the group.

After successfully launching his advocacy and impact strategy consulting company, Preston is beyond ready for another epic Martha’s Vineyard vacation with his friends. Although he finds himself a little more emotional after losing his estranged father, he's grateful for the love and support of his "wife," Jordan, and homegirls, Shanice and Summer. He refuses to let his hot and cold relationship with Bria kill his vibe.

Entrepreneur Bria loves nothing more than the finer things in life and her dog, Milo. She's now in a long-distance relationship with German boyfriend, Simon, and has resolved to focus on herself and stay out of the mess this summer. However, when things flair up with the housemates' significant others, all bets are off.

An all-around creative, Alex has always been a magnet for female attention and new housemate Noelle is catching all the feels, but a fling with a housemate puts him in the middle of an awkward love triangle. Will he be able to enjoy the Vineyard in peace with his boys, Nick and Amir, or will chaos ensue?

Everyone's favorite party starter, Shanice, is ready to turn up with her girls, especially her bestie, Bria. She's excited to flirt with every man she meets and is enjoying her new friendship with housemate Noelle. However, when the scandal surrounding Shanice's ex resurfaces yet again, we see another side to this fun and carefree Playmate.

Dapper Nick returns to the Vineyard eager to hang out with his longtime frat brother, Alex, along with Amir and his other friends. This summer, he's running a 5K race on the island. He's in a pretty good place with everyone, but the group questions his affectionate personality with the ladies and his loyalty to his girlfriend, Tasia. Now this Southern gentleman must fight to defend his reputation while keeping his dignity intact.

Summer is dealing with some personal turmoil, and a Vineyard getaway is just what she needs. Her friend, Noelle, is coming along, and she's looking forward to introducing her to everyone. Summer is single and open to meeting someone new, but her flirtation with Alex has become somewhat murky.

New to the summer-share, Atlanta peach Noelle is thrilled that her friend, Summer, invited her to vacation in Martha's Vineyard. She, Bria and Shanice are close and form an alter-ego group called "The Meow Girls." She's single and ready to mingle, and Alex has caught her attention. With faith, a bubbly personality and Southern charm, what could possibly go wrong?

Season 2 of Summer House: Martha's Vineyard premieres on Sunday, March 24, at 9 p.m. ET/PT with a supersized episode. New episodes will stream next day on Peacock.

