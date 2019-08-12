Summer Mckeen Reveals How She Practices Self-Love (Exclusive)

Summer Mckeen is getting real!

The 20-year-old beauty guru sat down with ET's Kristen Gill at Beautycon 2019 in Los Angeles over the weekend and opened up about what she does to ensure that she is secure with herself.

"It's definitely a daily struggle. I don't think that any girl is super 100 percent sure of themselves all of the time," Mckeen admitted. "It's just a constant need to remind yourself that not everybody is perfect and to look in the mirror and think positive about yourself and continue to search for self-love. That's something I try to do to find true beauty in myself."

Aside from her self-love practices, the influencer discussed her definition of beauty as well.

"I feel like it really comes from within. It's a matter of embracing your natural beauty, your quirks, your imperfections and owning them and being able to be confident in your own skin," she conveyed.

Mckeen also revealed what makes her feel the most beautiful.

"Honestly, I feel most beautiful when I take my makeup off and do my skin routine for the night and I'm, like, totally comfortable," she described. "Believe it or not, I feel most beautiful, because I'm most comfortable."

For more on influencers like Summer Mckeen, check out ET's coverage of Beautycon 2019 below!

