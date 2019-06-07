Summer Sales 2019: The Only Ones to Shop This Weekend
Well, lucky for you, summer is filled with one sale after another so you can fill up your closet and vanity with new fashion and beauty items without breaking the bank.
From Bloomingdale's 25% off sale across departments to $79 jeans from 7 For All Mankind (its regularly-priced pairs usually run up to more than $200!), browse the best and only deals you need to know about ahead.
Bloomingdale's
Now through June 9, Bloomingdale's is offering its Friends & Family sale, featuring 25% off labeled products, including full-priced and sale items. No promo code is needed and the discount will automatically be applied in your cart on qualified items.
Shop: Aqua Flounced Tie-Dye Dress,
$88 $66
Shop: Dolce Vita Zayla Block Heel Sandals,
$120 $90
Shop: Joie Kishina Striped Blazer,
$298 $224
Shop: Vitamin A Mila Top & Giselle Bottom,
$209 $157
Nordstrom
Through June 20, Nordstrom's clearance sale features designer pieces up to 60% off, including Isabel Marant, Balenciaga, Ganni, Stella McCartney, Lafayette 148 and more.
Shop: Jimmy Choo Mimi Sandal,
$850 $340
Shop: Danse Lente Johnny Bucket Bag,
$465 $233
Shop: Lafayette 148 Safari Jacket,
$698 $419
Shop: Oscar de la Renta Pendant Necklace,
$450 $267
Macy's
Macy's is giving an extra 30% off on select clothing, shoes, accessories and jewelry, and an extra 15% off on select cosmetics and fragrances for its Friends & Family sale. Use the code FRIEND through June 10.
Shop: Bar III Grommet-Trim Knit Top,
$50 $35
Shop: Sanctuary Animal Printed Skirt,
$79 $56
Shop: Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb,
$115 $98
Shop: Estee Lauder Double Wear Makeup,
$42 $36
ModCloth
ModCloth is offering a buy one sale item and get one for free through June 9. No promo code needed.
Shop: It's a Tie Cotton Blouse,
$39 $25
Shop: Outlined Wide Leg Pants,
$69 $28
Shop: Turn Back Vegan Flat,
$39 $30
Shop: Breeze By Off Shoulder Blouse,
$45 $19
Ann Taylor
Take 40% off on your purchase through June 9. Use the code: HELLO40.
Shop: Lace Strap Eyelet Flare Dress,
$179 $108
Shop: Tie Waist Midi Wrap Skirt,
$98 $59
Shop: Magdelena Wrap Sandals,
$128 $77
Shop: Crewneck Jacket,
$179 $108
Splendid
Buy more and save through June 9. Get 20% off on purchases of $200 or more and receive 30% off on orders of $300 or more. Use the code: SAVEMORE.
Shop: Abbie Crew, $48
Shop: Luau Tie Front Jumpsuit, $178
Shop: Boardwalk Jogger, $148
Shop:Stormy One Piece, $110
7 For All Mankind
The premium denim brand is offering $79 jeans this weekend.
Shop: High Waist Ankle Skinny,
$199 $79
Shop: Cropped Ali With Destroy,
$199 $79
Shop: Cut Off Short,
$139 $79
Shop: Ankle Skinny With Knee Holes,
$189 $79
Lane Bryant
Buy one and get one 50% off on clothing, accessories, sleep and swim this weekend.
Shop: V-Neck Floral Maxi Dress, $90
Shop: Triangle Bikini Top, $51; High-Waist Brief, $45
Shop: Tortoise Resin Hoop Earrings, $20
Shop: Striped Off-The-Shoulder Top, $50
