Summer Sales 2019: The Only Ones to Shop This Weekend

In a spending mood?

Well, lucky for you, summer is filled with one sale after another so you can fill up your closet and vanity with new fashion and beauty items without breaking the bank.

From Bloomingdale's 25% off sale across departments to $79 jeans from 7 For All Mankind (its regularly-priced pairs usually run up to more than $200!), browse the best and only deals you need to know about ahead.

Ready, set, shop!

Now through June 9, Bloomingdale's is offering its Friends & Family sale, featuring 25% off labeled products, including full-priced and sale items. No promo code is needed and the discount will automatically be applied in your cart on qualified items.

Aqua

Through June 20, Nordstrom's clearance sale features designer pieces up to 60% off, including Isabel Marant, Balenciaga, Ganni, Stella McCartney, Lafayette 148 and more.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Macy's is giving an extra 30% off on select clothing, shoes, accessories and jewelry, and an extra 15% off on select cosmetics and fragrances for its Friends & Family sale. Use the code FRIEND through June 10.

Macy's

ModCloth is offering a buy one sale item and get one for free through June 9. No promo code needed.

ModCloth

ModCloth

ModCloth

ModCloth

Take 40% off on your purchase through June 9. Use the code: HELLO40.

Ann Taylor

Ann Taylor

Ann Taylor

Ann Taylor

Buy more and save through June 9. Get 20% off on purchases of $200 or more and receive 30% off on orders of $300 or more. Use the code: SAVEMORE.

Splendid

Splendid

Splendid

Splendid

The premium denim brand is offering $79 jeans this weekend.

7 For All Mankind

7 For All Mankind

7 For All Mankind

7 For All Mankind

Buy one and get one 50% off on clothing, accessories, sleep and swim this weekend.

Lane Bryant

Lane Bryant

Lane Bryant

Lane Bryant

