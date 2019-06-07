Shopping

Summer Sales 2019: The Only Ones to Shop This Weekend

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
Summer sales Splendid one-piece 1280
Splendid

In a spending mood? 

Well, lucky for you, summer is filled with one sale after another so you can fill up your closet and vanity with new fashion and beauty items without breaking the bank. 

From Bloomingdale's 25% off sale across departments to $79 jeans from 7 For All Mankind (its regularly-priced pairs usually run up to more than $200!), browse the best and only deals you need to know about ahead. 

Ready, set, shop!

Bloomingdale's 

Now through June 9, Bloomingdale's is offering its Friends & Family sale, featuring 25% off labeled products, including full-priced and sale items. No promo code is needed and the discount will automatically be applied in your cart on qualified items. 

Shop: Aqua Flounced Tie-Dye Dress, $88 $66

Aqua tie dye belted dress
Aqua

Shop: Dolce Vita Zayla Block Heel Sandals, $120 $90

Dolce Vita wooden heel sandal
Bloomingdale's

Shop: Joie Kishina Striped Blazer, $298 $224 

Joie striped blazer
Bloomingdale's

Shop: Vitamin A Mila Top & Giselle Bottom, $209 $157

Vitamin A striped bikini
Bloomingdale's

Nordstrom 

Through June 20, Nordstrom's clearance sale features designer pieces up to 60% off, including Isabel Marant, Balenciaga, Ganni, Stella McCartney, Lafayette 148 and more. 

Shop: Jimmy Choo Mimi Sandal, $850 $340

Jimmy Choo mimi sandal
Nordstrom

Shop: Danse Lente Johnny Bucket Bag, $465 $233

Danse Lente johnny bag
Nordstrom

Shop: Lafayette 148 Safari Jacket, $698 $419 

Lafayette 148 safari jacket
Nordstrom

Shop: Oscar de la Renta Pendant Necklace, $450 $267

Oscar de la Renta seashell pendant necklace
Nordstrom

Macy's

Macy's is giving an extra 30% off on select clothing, shoes, accessories and jewelry, and an extra 15% off on select cosmetics and fragrances for its Friends & Family sale. Use the code FRIEND through June 10. 

Shop: Bar III Grommet-Trim Knit Top, $50 $35

Bar III grommet trim knit top
Macy's

Shop: Sanctuary Animal Printed Skirt, $79 $56

Sanctuary leopard print skirt
Macy's

Shop: Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb, $115 $98

Viktor & Rolf flowerbomb perfume
Macy's

Shop: Estee Lauder Double Wear Makeup, $42 $36

Estee Lauder double wear foundation
Macy's

ModCloth 

ModCloth is offering a buy one sale item and get one for free through June 9. No promo code needed. 

Shop: It's a Tie Cotton Blouse, $39 $25

Modcloth tie cotton blouse
ModCloth

Shop: Outlined Wide Leg Pants, $69 $28

ModCloth outlined wide leg pants
ModCloth

Shop: Turn Back Vegan Flat, $39 $30

modcloth yellow flats
ModCloth

Shop: Breeze By Off Shoulder Blouse, $45 $19

Modcloth floral off-the-shoulder blouse
ModCloth

Ann Taylor 

Take 40% off on your purchase through June 9. Use the code: HELLO40. 

Shop: Lace Strap Eyelet Flare Dress, $179 $108

Ann Taylor eyelet white dress
Ann Taylor

Shop: Tie Waist Midi Wrap Skirt, $98 $59

Ann Taylor orange midi wrap skirt
Ann Taylor

Shop: Magdelena Wrap Sandals, $128 $77

Ann Taylor wrap heeled sandals
Ann Taylor

Shop: Crewneck Jacket, $179 $108

Ann Taylor crewneck jacket
Ann Taylor

Splendid 

Buy more and save through June 9. Get 20% off on purchases of $200 or more and receive 30% off on orders of $300 or more. Use the code: SAVEMORE. 

Shop: Abbie Crew, $48

Splendid pink abbie crew tee
Splendid

Shop: Luau Tie Front Jumpsuit, $178

Splendid striped tie front jumpsuit
Splendid

Shop: Boardwalk Jogger, $148

Splendid boardwalk jogger
Splendid

Shop:Stormy One Piece, $110 

Splendid stormy one piece
Splendid

7 For All Mankind

The premium denim brand is offering $79 jeans this weekend. 

Shop: High Waist Ankle Skinny, $199 $79

7 For All Mankind high waist ankle skinny jeans
7 For All Mankind

Shop: Cropped Ali With Destroy, $199 $79

7 For All Mankind black cropped wide leg jean
7 For All Mankind

Shop: Cut Off Short, $139 $79

7 For All Mankind white cut off shorts
7 For All Mankind

Shop: Ankle Skinny With Knee Holes, $189 $79

7 For All Mankind grey skinny jeans
7 For All Mankind

Lane Bryant

Buy one and get one 50% off on clothing, accessories, sleep and swim this weekend. 

Shop: V-Neck Floral Maxi Dress, $90 

Lane Bryant floral maxi dress
Lane Bryant

Shop: Triangle Bikini Top, $51High-Waist Brief, $45

Lane Bryant eco swim green high waist bikini
Lane Bryant

Shop: Tortoise Resin Hoop Earrings, $20 

Lane Bryant tortoise resin hoop earrings
Lane Bryant

Shop: Striped Off-The-Shoulder Top, $50

Lane Bryant striped off-the-shoulder top
Lane Bryant

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

 

RELATED CONTENT: 

21 On-Trend Fashion Pieces Under $100 to Buy Now -- Dresses, Tops, Shoes & More!

8 Stylish Sunglasses Celebrities Are Wearing Right Now -- Shop!

12 of Meghan Markle's Favorite Makeup, Skincare and Hair Products

 