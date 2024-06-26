Shop Summersalt's Sun Seeker Sale for discounts on all of the brand's signature swimwear, cover-ups and more.
With the Fourth of July right around the corner, it’s the best time to grab a new swimsuit or cover-up for your weekend by the pool and beach. Just in time to gear up for the sunny season, Summersalt is hosting its annual summer sale sale. Until July 1, Summersalt's massive Sun Seeker Sale is taking 30% off sitewide when you use the code SPF30 at checkout.
This Summersalt sale is the perfect excuse to stock up on best-selling one-piece swimsuits and high-waisted bikinis. If style and fit are important to you, grab the bathing suits that celebrities like Jennifer Garner, Priyanka Chopra and Jenna Dewan have worn. Besides looking chic, a well-fitting suit is crucial to enjoying your day in the sun.
Summersalt is known for stylish swimsuits, but the brand offers much more. There are perfectly lightweight beach cover-ups, floaty dresses to keep you cool, matching sets and more. The brand provides inclusive sizing in sizes 2 to 24 and uses earth-friendly recycled materials in its fabrics. The swimsuits also have UPF 50+, so you can feel protected from the damaging effects of the sun.
Below, shop the best 4th of July swimsuit deals from Summersalt to save 30% on summer essentials.
Best Summersalt Swimsuit Deals
The Ruched Sidestroke
This best-selling style has a soft gathering at the shoulder and a flattering waist seam.
The Perfect Wrap One-Piece
A wrap-waist style looks and feels cinched in this suit with compression and soft cups to help shape you.
The Ruched Swim Skirt
If you prefer a little more coverage while at the beach, add a stylish swim skirt to your 'fit. The brand also offers cute swim shorts.
The Cinched Tankini Top
There are plenty of two-piece swimsuits, too. Shop this tankini top with built-in cups for an easy wardrobe transition beyond the beach.
The Silky Luxe Short Effortless Shirtdress Cover-Up
Wear this cover-up buttoned or belted. It will take you from the beach straight to lunch.
The Silky Luxe Smocked Maxi Dress
If you're shopping for an easy-to-wear-everywhere dress, the Summersalt sale offers plenty. This maxi has adjustable tie straps and a smocked bodice. It's offered in a few prints and black.
The Silky Luxe Palazzo Pants with Ties
These best-selling palazzo pants have a silky feel, keep you cool, and are easy to wear.
The Essential Sleeveless Square-Neck Bodysuit
Summersalt also has some seriously nice body suits.
