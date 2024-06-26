With the Fourth of July right around the corner, it’s the best time to grab a new swimsuit or cover-up for your weekend by the pool and beach. Just in time to gear up for the sunny season, Summersalt is hosting its annual summer sale sale. Until July 1, Summersalt's massive Sun Seeker Sale is taking 30% off sitewide when you use the code SPF30 at checkout.

Shop the Summersalt Sale

This Summersalt sale is the perfect excuse to stock up on best-selling one-piece swimsuits and high-waisted bikinis. If style and fit are important to you, grab the bathing suits that celebrities like Jennifer Garner, Priyanka Chopra and Jenna Dewan have worn. Besides looking chic, a well-fitting suit is crucial to enjoying your day in the sun.

Summersalt is known for stylish swimsuits, but the brand offers much more. There are perfectly lightweight beach cover-ups, floaty dresses to keep you cool, matching sets and more. The brand provides inclusive sizing in sizes 2 to 24 and uses earth-friendly recycled materials in its fabrics. The swimsuits also have UPF 50+, so you can feel protected from the damaging effects of the sun.

Below, shop the best 4th of July swimsuit deals from Summersalt to save 30% on summer essentials.

Best Summersalt Swimsuit Deals

The Ruched Sidestroke Summersalt The Ruched Sidestroke This best-selling style has a soft gathering at the shoulder and a flattering waist seam. $95 $67 Use Code SPF30 Shop Now

