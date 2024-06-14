With summer kicking off next week, it’s the best time to grab a new bathing suit, cover-up or even a few sundresses. Just in time for your warm-weather essentials shopping, Summersalt is having a big sale, with 30% off sitewide and additional low-key offers of up to 60% off in the sale section.

Shop the Summersalt Sale

If style and fit are important to you, grab the bathing suits that celebrities like Jennifer Garner, Priyanka Chopra and Jenna Dewan have worn. Besides looking chic, a well-fitting suit is crucial to enjoying your beach or pool day.

Summersalt is known for stylish swimsuits, but the brand offers much more. There are perfectly lightweight beach cover-ups, floaty dresses to keep you cool, matching sets and more. The brand provides inclusive sizing in sizes 2 to 24 and uses earth-friendly recycled materials in its fabrics. The swimsuits also have UPF 50+, so you can feel protected from the damaging effects of the sun.

Shop the best-selling swimsuits below and a few other items to stock up on summer essentials now.

Best Summersalt Swimsuit Deals

The Ruched Sidestroke Summersalt The Ruched Sidestroke This best-selling style has a soft gathering at the shoulder and a flattering waist seam. $95 $67 Use Code SPF30 Shop Now

