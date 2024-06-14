Shop
Summersalt's Sun Seeker Sale Is Happening Now: Save 30% on Best-Selling Swimsuits and Cover-Ups

The Summersalt Sun Seeker Sale
Summersalt
By Erica Radol
Updated: 12:11 PM PDT, June 14, 2024

Summersalt's sale is chock full of swimwear, cover-ups, summer dresses and more, all deeply discounted.

With summer kicking off next week, it’s the best time to grab a new bathing suit, cover-up or even a few sundresses. Just in time for your warm-weather essentials shopping, Summersalt is having a big sale, with 30% off sitewide and additional low-key offers of up to 60% off in the sale section. 

Shop the Summersalt Sale

If style and fit are important to you, grab the bathing suits that celebrities like Jennifer GarnerPriyanka Chopra and Jenna Dewan have worn. Besides looking chic, a well-fitting suit is crucial to enjoying your beach or pool day. 

Summersalt is known for stylish swimsuits, but the brand offers much more. There are perfectly lightweight beach cover-ups, floaty dresses to keep you cool, matching sets and more. The brand provides inclusive sizing in sizes 2 to 24 and uses earth-friendly recycled materials in its fabrics. The swimsuits also have UPF 50+, so you can feel protected from the damaging effects of the sun. 

Shop the best-selling swimsuits below and a few other items to stock up on summer essentials now.

Best Summersalt Swimsuit Deals

The Ruched Sidestroke

The Ruched Sidestroke
Summersalt

The Ruched Sidestroke

This best-selling style has a soft gathering at the shoulder and a flattering waist seam. 

$95 $67

Use Code SPF30

Shop Now

The Perfect Wrap One-Piece

The Perfect Wrap One-Piece
Summersalt

The Perfect Wrap One-Piece

A wrap-waist style looks and feels cinched in this suit with compression and soft cups to help shape you. 

$95 $67

Use Code SPF30

Shop Now

The Ruched Swim Skirt

The Ruched Swim Skirt
Summersalt

The Ruched Swim Skirt

If you prefer a little more coverage while at the beach, add a stylish swim skirt to your 'fit. The brand also offers cute swim shorts

$65 $46

Use Code SPF30

Shop Now

The Cinched Tankini Top

The Cinched Tankini Top
Summersalt

The Cinched Tankini Top

There are plenty of two-piece swimsuits, too. Shop this tankini top with built-in cups for an easy wardrobe transition beyond the beach.

$65 $46

Use Code SPF30

Shop Now

The Silky Luxe Short Effortless Shirtdress Cover-Up

The Silky Luxe Short Effortless Shirtdress Cover-Up
Summersalt

The Silky Luxe Short Effortless Shirtdress Cover-Up

Wear this cover-up buttoned or belted. It will take you from the beach straight to lunch.  

$80 $56

Use Code SPF30

Shop Now

The Silky Luxe Smocked Maxi Dress

The Silky Luxe Smocked Maxi Dress
Summersalt

The Silky Luxe Smocked Maxi Dress

If you're shopping for an easy-to-wear-everywhere dress, the Summersalt sale offers plenty. This maxi has adjustable tie straps and a smocked bodice. It's offered in a few prints and black.

$115 $81

Use Code SPF30

Shop Now

The Silky Luxe Palazzo Pants with Ties

The Silky Luxe Palazzo Pants with Ties
Summersalt

The Silky Luxe Palazzo Pants with Ties

These best-selling palazzo pants have a silky feel, keep you cool, and are easy to wear. 

$80 $56

Shop Now

The Essential Sleeveless Square-Neck Bodysuit

The Essential Sleeveless Square-Neck Bodysuit
Summersalt

The Essential Sleeveless Square-Neck Bodysuit

Summersalt also has some seriously nice body suits. 

$45 $32

Use Code SPF30

Shop Now

