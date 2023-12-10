After an jam-packed Week 14 lineup of football games today, the NFC East's top two teams — and two division rivals — go head-to-head under the bright lights of Sunday Night Football. The Dallas Cowboys (9-3) host the Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) at AT&T Stadium.

Watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock

First place in the NFC East is up for grabs. Tonight's game will be a rematch of the Week 9 battle when the Eagles won 28-23 at home. Tonight, the Eagles will be looking to bounce back after their second loss of the season against the 49ers last weekend.

The Cowboys are 6-0 at home this season. Will the Cowboys pull into a tie with the Eagles atop the division? Here is everything to know about how to watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys in Week 14 on Sunday Night Football.

What time is the Eagles vs. Cowboys game?

The Week 14 NFL battle between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys is set to kick off Sunday, December 10 at 8:20 p.m. ET (5:20 p.m. PT). Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET.

How to Watch the Eagles vs. Cowboys on Sunday Night Football

The Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys game will be airing on NBC. If you don't have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock.

Peacock Premium plans are only $5.99 per month, include ads and let you stream live sports airing on NBC, including the 2023 NFL season on NBC. Or you can save 17% by choosing the annual package for $59.99.

The most cost-effective way to watch the Sunday Night Football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV as you'll also be able to watch nearly every other NFL game this season, too.

This weekend, there is a Black Friday Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with NBC down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.

As the official streaming service of the National Football League, NFL+ allows you to watch live NFL games on your mobile device. Starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), NFL+ has access to NFL Network for live local and primetime regular and postseason games on your phone and tablet. You can also upgrade to NFL+ with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously.

How to Watch the Eagles vs. Cowboys Game for Free

With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have nearly every channel you'll need to watch the NFL regular season. Every game broadcast nationally or on NFL Network will also be available to stream on Fubo, which comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and a seven-day free trial.

2023-2024 NFL Season Schedule

Below, view the schedule for the 2023 NFL season with game times, television channels and streaming services.

Week 14

Sunday, December 10

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Houston Texans at New York Jets, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. EST (Fox)

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. EST (Fox)

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. EST (CBS)

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. EST (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. EST (NBC)

Monday, December 11

Green Bay Packers at New York Giants, 8:15 p.m. EST (ABC, ESPN, ESPN+)

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins, 8:15 p.m. EST (ESPN)

Week 15

Thursday, December 14

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Sunday, December 17

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

New York Giants at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. EST (CBS)

Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. EST (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys at Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m. EST (Fox)

Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. EST (Fox)

Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:20 p.m. EST (NBC)

Monday, December 18

Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. EST (ESPN)

Week 16

Thursday, December 21

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Saturday, December 23

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:30 p.m. EST (NBC)

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers, 8 p.m. EST (Peacock)

Sunday, December 24

Indianapolis Colts at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Green Bay Packers at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Washington Commanders at New York Jets, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:05 p.m. EST (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m. EST (Fox)

Dallas Cowboys at Miami Dolphins, 4:25 p.m. EST (Fox)

New England Patriots at Denver Broncos, 8:15 p.m. EST (NFL Network)

Monday, December 25

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs, 1:00 p.m. EST (CBS, Nickelodeon)

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:30 p.m. EST (Fox)

Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. EST (ABC, ESPN+)

Week 17

Thursday, December 28

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Saturday, December 30

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. EST (ABC, ESPN, ESPN+)

Sunday, December 31

Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. EST(CBS)

Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

San Francisco 49ers at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. EST (Fox)

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. EST (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. EST (CBS)

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m. EST (NBC)

RELATED CONTENT: