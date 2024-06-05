It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a new take on Superman!

Writer-director James Gunn is taking on the classic comic book hero for his first feature film as the co-head of DC Studios.

When Gunn and co-head Peter Safran announced their plan for the new DC Universe, beginning with their Chapter One: Gods and Monsters slate, Safran described their updated take on Clark Kent/Superman. While it's not an origin story, the film -- originally announced as Superman: Legacy -- will focus on the character "balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing."

"He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old-fashioned," the producer added.

The Politician's David Corenswet takes on the cape in Superman as the Man of Steel, aka Clark Kent, with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan as his Lois Lane.

The star-studded cast also features Milly Alcock, Isabela Merced, Nicholas Hoult, Nathan Fillion, Anthony Carrigan, Skyler Gisondo, Wendell Pierce, Beck Bennett and more.

Here's everything we know about Superman so far:

CAST

David Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman

David Corenswet is set to play Clark Kent/Superman in James Gunn's new take on the classic DC hero. - Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Corenswet will play a 25-year-old version of the Kryptonian-born hero, who lives a double life as Clark Kent, a young journalist for the Daily Planet newspaper.

When announcing the project, Safran described Corenswet's version of Superman as "the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way; he's kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned."

Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane

Rachel Brosnahan will play the Lois Lane to David Corenswet's Clark Kent in the new 'Superman' film. - Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star will play Superman's love interest and Clark Kent's colleague at the Daily Planet.

ET spoke with Brosnahan at the Critics Choice Awards in January 2024, and while she couldn't share many details about the film, she offered three words to describe her version of the iconic character.

"Feisty, dare I say, marvelous, and fiercely intelligent," said the actress.

Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El / Supergirl

Milly Alcock will appear as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl in 'Superman' before leading her own 'Supergirl' feature film. - Karwai Tang/WireImage

The House of the Dragon alum will make her first on-screen appearance as Superman's cousin/fellow hero in Superman, before leading her own Supergirl film, set for a June 2026 release.

Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl

Isabela Merced is set to play the DC hero Hawkgirl in James Gunn's 'Superman' movie. - Charley Gallay/Getty Images for ELLE

Making perhaps the quickest hop from Marvel to DC, the Madame Web star will star as the winged superhero, who has made minor appearances in various DC properties throughout the years, including the CW's Arrow-verse. It has not yet been announced which iteration of Hawkgirl Merced will play in Superman.

Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor

Nicholas Hoult will return to the superhero genre as antagonist Lex Luthor in James Gunn's 'Superman.' - Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

After appearing in four X-Men films as Henry "Hank" McCoy / Beast, Hoult is returning to the superhero genre as Superman's main antagonist, with Gunn promising the English actor's take on the character will be "a Lex that will be different from anything you've seen before and will never forget."

"I couldn't be happier," Gunn shared when confirming the news in January 2024. "Here's to Lex (and Nicholas!), one of my very favorite characters in the DCU. 🙌🧬🔬⚗️."

Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner / Green Lantern

Nathan Fillion will star as Green Lantern Guy Gardner in James Gunn's 'Superman.' - Getty Images

A casting favorite throughout Gunn's career, The Rookie star will actually get to show his face (and, hopefully, keep all his limbs attached) in Superman, portraying a member of the Green Lantern Corps. Guy Gardner is a different iteration of the galactic peacekeeper than Ryan Reynolds' Hal Jordan from 2011's Green Lantern -- the character is canonically known to be gruff and shaped by a violent upbringing.

Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho

Often cast as villains, Anthony Carrigan will suit up as DC hero Metamorpho: in 'Superman.' - Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

After playing DC villain Victor Zsasz on Gotham, the Barry star has said he was excited to suit up as a hero in Superman. In the comic canon, the character is an adventurer and archaeologist who, after exposure to a radioactive meteorite, gains the ability to shape shift and transform himself into any element in the human body.

Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen

'Booksmart' star Skyler Gisondo will play Jimmy Olsen in James Gunn's 'Superman.' - Leon Bennett/Getty Images

In a case of perfect casting, the Booksmart star will appear in the film as the eager young Daily Planet photographer, who has seen a wide variety of iterations throughout the Superman comic canon.

Wendell Pierce as Perry White

Wendell Pierce will play 'Daily Planet' editor-in-chief Perry White in 'Superman.' - Frazer Harrison/WireImage

The Wire star will appear in Superman as Clark Kent's boss, the editor-in-chief of the Daily Planet.

Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard

Beck Bennett will play 'Daily Planet' reporter Steve Lombard in 'Superman.' - Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The Saturday Night Live alum will play a colleague of Clark Kent as a reporter at the Daily Planet.

The Superman cast also includes Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mister Terrific, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica / The Engineer, Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Terence Rosemore as Luthor henchman Otis and Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as Jonathan and Martha Kent, Clark's adoptive parents.

PLOT

The film is set to the be the first under the new DCU, led by Gunn and Safran, and the first film in their planned Chapter One: Gods and Monsters slate.

Very little is known about the plot, however, Gunn has announced that while it is not an origin story, it will explore the divide between Superman's Kryptonian heritage and his Earthly upbringing in Kansas. He also shared that Corenswet's take on Clark Kent is approximately 25 years old in the film -- making him older than Tom Welling's high school version of the character in Smallville, but younger than Henry Cavill's version from the DCEU.

Gunn has also shared that the film is "very inspired" by the 2005-08 All-Star Superman comic run by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely. The 12-issue series sees Superman dying of radiation exposure from the sun and pushing himself to accomplish the "Twelve Labors of Superman" -- heroic feats that aid both humans and Kryptonians.

FIRST LOOK

Gunn shared the first look at Corenswet in his Superman suit in May 2024, sharing a stylized shot of the superhero solemnly putting on his boots as chaos lights up the Metropolis sky outside his window.

PRODUCTION AND RELEASE DATE

Fillion told ET in February 2024 that the cast was holding its first table read later that month. Filming began on Feb. 29, 2024, with one week on location in Svalbard, Norway, which Gunn chose as the location for Superman's Fortress of Solitude.

Moving stateside, filming continued in Georgia and Ohio, and is expected to last through August 2024.

The film is set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

