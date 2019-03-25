'Superstore' Sneak Peek: Amy and Jonah Get Ready to Spend Their First Valentine's Day as a Couple (Exclusive)
Love is in the air... on Superstore!
On Thursday's episode, titled "Love Birds," Amy (America Ferrera) and Jonah (Ben Feldman) get ready to spend their first Valentine's Day together as a couple, and in ET's exclusive sneak peek, they're just starting to wrap their heads around their latest romantic "first."
"Love is in the air," Amy sarcastically notes after a customer asks them if there are even cheaper Valentine's Day cards than the $1 card he's planning on giving his wife. (Spoiler: There are not.)
"Oh come on, don't go on all cynical on me. This is a big day. This is our first Valentine's as... daters?" Jonah prods Amy, pausing as they figure out how to what they are to each other. "There's not really a good word for an adult relationship."
"No, boyfriend-girlfriend makes us sound like we're in eighth grade," Amy agrees.
They run through a laundry list of oft-used verbiage for people in long-term relationships, such as "lovers," "partners" ("What are we? Lesbians that own a candle shop together?" Jonah quips) and "my main squeeze" -- all of which they nix almost immediately.
So, what should we be calling Amy and Jonah? Watch ET's exclusive sneak peek above to find out!
Superstore airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
RELATED CONTENT:
'This Is Us' Star Chrissy Metz to Pay a Visit to 'Superstore'
'Superstore' Sneak Peek: Jonah Has a Major Freak-Out After Seeing His Parents (Exclusive)
'Superstore' First Look: Meet Jonah's Parents (Exclusive)