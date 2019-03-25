Love is in the air... on Superstore!

On Thursday's episode, titled "Love Birds," Amy (America Ferrera) and Jonah (Ben Feldman) get ready to spend their first Valentine's Day together as a couple, and in ET's exclusive sneak peek, they're just starting to wrap their heads around their latest romantic "first."

"Love is in the air," Amy sarcastically notes after a customer asks them if there are even cheaper Valentine's Day cards than the $1 card he's planning on giving his wife. (Spoiler: There are not.)

"Oh come on, don't go on all cynical on me. This is a big day. This is our first Valentine's as... daters?" Jonah prods Amy, pausing as they figure out how to what they are to each other. "There's not really a good word for an adult relationship."

"No, boyfriend-girlfriend makes us sound like we're in eighth grade," Amy agrees.

They run through a laundry list of oft-used verbiage for people in long-term relationships, such as "lovers," "partners" ("What are we? Lesbians that own a candle shop together?" Jonah quips) and "my main squeeze" -- all of which they nix almost immediately.

So, what should we be calling Amy and Jonah? Watch ET's exclusive sneak peek above to find out!

Superstore airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

