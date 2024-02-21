Sur La Table's limited-time sale includes deals on top brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, and Staub.
Sur La Table is one of the best destinations for everyone who loves cooking and entertaining. The only thing that might be better than the delicious meals you prepare is finding huge discounts on your go-to cookware from top brands. Right now, Sur La Table's Flash Sale is brimming with everything from coveted cast iron pots and pans to small-but-mighty gadgets, all up to 60% off.
Shop the Sur La Table Flash Sale
For a limited time, you can save big — and we mean big — on cookware from top brands like Le Creuset, Staub, All-Clad and more. We're talking kitchen favorites like Le Creuset's Signature Round Deep Dutch Oven and Staub's Tall Cocotte in multiple stunning colors to choose from.
Whether you are planning to make a dinner for the whole family or are simmering a soup for one, the Sur La Table sale has deep discounts on kitchen powerhouses, small appliances, and everyday tools to help make meals even tastier and more memorable. To help you find your new go-to piece of cookware that is both versatile and chic, we've gathered the best deals to shop from the Sur La Table Flash Sale.
Ahead, expand your kitchen collection and save on high-quality cookware and bakeware at unbeatable prices.
All-Clad Nonstick Set Of 3 Skillets
A kitchen staple in three essential sizes, these skillets transfer seamlessly from stovetop to oven.
Staub Stoneware Artichoke Cocotte, 16 Oz.
Make a statement at your next dinner party with this adorable Staub Stoneware Artichoke Cocotte.
Zwilling J.A. Henckels Four Star 8-Piece Knife Block Set
Designed with the help of professional chefs, the Four Star series from Zwilling offers precision forged blades with superior sharpness and stability.
Le Creuset Buffet Casserole With Glass Lid, 3.5 Qt.
Keep an eye on your delicious dish while it simmers with the help of this enameled cast iron Le Crueset Buffet Casserole featuring a glass lid.
Demeyere Resto3 4-Cup Stainless Steel Egg Poacher Set
Serve up brunch in a snap with this handy egg poacher set.
GreenPan Craft Steel 10-Piece Cookware Set With Bonus Pan Protectors
Time to retire your non-stick cookware? Save $700 on GreenPan's top-rated pots and pans to sear, braise, deglaze and more. Each piece has a tri-ply stainless steel body with an Evershine finish specially formulated to prevent discoloration and keep your cookware looking new for longer.
Zwilling Fresh & Save Tall Glass Vacuum Container, Set Of 3
After cooking up a tasty meal, store your leftovers for peak freshness using Zwilling's Fresh & Save Tall Glass Vacuum Containers.
Staub Deep Dutch Oven, 5 Qt.
Thanks to the high sides of this incredibly versatile dutch oven, you don't have to worry about food splashing or boiling over as you cook. An instant go-to in the kitchen, it can be used to sear steaks, brown meat, blanch vegetables, boil pasta, deep fry chicken, simmer soups and so much more.
Staub Oval Stoneware Bakers, Set Of 2
Perfect for any baker, these ceramic bakers distribute heat evenly and efficiently. The set includes two bakers that nest together for convenient storage.
Staub Petite Round Oven, .75 Qt.
This oven safe Staub Petite Round Oven is great for individual portions of rice, noodles, soup, and more. Its compact size makes it the ideal serving bowl or hot-pot.
Staub Round Dutch Oven, 7 Qt.
This hand-finished round cocotte from Staub is ideal for stews, soups, casseroles, roasts and braises. Its lid features self-basting spikes for continuous, even distribution of juices throughout cooking, so your food stays moist and flavorful.
