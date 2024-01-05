Sur La Table's limited-time sale can help you whip your kitchen into shape for the new year.
Sur La Table is one of the best destinations for everyone who loves cooking and entertaining. If one of your New Year's resolutions was to cook more and use the delivery apps less, whether to save money or eat healthier, Sur La Table's Winter Sale has everything you need to make that goal a reality.
For a limited time, Sur La Table is offering up to 50% off iconic kitchen must-haves. Now is the time to save big on coveted cookware from top brands like Staub, Le Creuset and All-Clad.
Shop the Sur La Table Winter Sale
We're talking kitchen favorites like Le Creuset's Signature Round Deep Dutch Oven and Staub's Tall Cocotte in multiple stunning colors to choose from. Whether you are planning to make a dinner for the whole family or are simmering a soup for one, the Sur La Table cookware sale has deep discounts on pots, pans, small appliances, and kitchen tools to help make meals even tastier and more memorable.
To help you find your new go-to piece of cookware that is both versatile and chic, we've gathered the best deals to shop from the Sur La Table Winter Sale. Ahead, expand your kitchen collection and save on high-quality cookware and bakeware at unbeatable prices.
Staub Stoneware Artichoke Cocotte, 16 Oz.
Make a statement at your next dinner party with this adorable Staub Stoneware Artichoke Cocotte.
Zwilling J.A. Henckels Four Star 8-Piece Knife Block Set
Designed with the help of professional chefs, the Four Star series from Zwilling offers precision forged blades with superior sharpness and stability.
Le Creuset Buffet Casserole With Glass Lid, 3.5 Qt.
Keep an eye on your delicious dish while it simmers with the help of this enameled cast iron Le Crueset Buffet Casserole featuring a glass lid.
Sur La Table Stainless Steel Fondue
Sur La Table's Stainless Steel Fondue set is a simple way to have a scrumptious date night at home.
Demeyere Resto3 4-Cup Stainless Steel Egg Poacher Set
Serve up brunch in a snap with this handy egg poacher set.
PizzaQue Outdoor Pizza Oven
Upgrade pizza night by putting your pie in this high-heat pizza oven that also works as a gas grill.
Zwilling Fresh & Save Tall Glass Vacuum Container, Set Of 3
After cooking up a tasty meal, store your leftovers for peak freshness using Zwilling's Fresh & Save Tall Glass Vacuum Containers.
Le Creuset Signature Round Deep Dutch Oven, 4.5 Qt.
Le Creuset's best-selling dutch oven is $78 off right now, which rarely happens. It makes slow-cooking, braising, roasting, baking and frying a breeze and it's available in so many vivid colors.
GreenPan Craft Steel 10-Piece Cookware Set With Bonus Pan Protectors
Time to retire your non-stick cookware? Save $700 on GreenPan's top-rated pots and pans to sear, braise, deglaze and more. Each piece has a tri-ply stainless steel body with an Evershine finish specially formulated to prevent discoloration and keep your cookware looking new for longer.
Staub Deep Dutch Oven, 5 Qt.
Thanks to the high sides of this incredibly versatile dutch oven, you don't have to worry about food splashing or boiling over as you cook. An instant go-to in the kitchen, it can be used to sear steaks, brown meat, blanch vegetables, boil pasta, deep fry chicken, simmer soups and so much more.
All-Clad Nonstick Set Of 3 Skillets
A kitchen staple in three essential sizes, these skillets transfer seamlessly from stovetop to oven.
Staub Oval Stoneware Bakers, Set Of 2
Perfect for any baker, these ceramic bakers distribute heat evenly and efficiently. The set includes two bakers that nest together for convenient storage.
Staub Petite Round Oven, .75 Qt.
This oven safe Staub Petite Round Oven is great for individual portions of rice, noodles, soup, and more. Its compact size makes it the ideal serving bowl or hot-pot.
Staub Round Dutch Oven, 7 Qt.
This hand-finished round cocotte from Staub is ideal for stews, soups, casseroles, roasts and braises. Its lid features self-basting spikes for continuous, even distribution of juices throughout cooking, so your food stays moist and flavorful.
For more ideas to set yourself up for success this year, check out our 2024 New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal planning, wardrobe updates, self-care goals and more.
