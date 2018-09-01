Susan Brown, 'General Hospital' Actress, Dead at 86

Susan Brown, the actress known for her role as Dr. Gail Baldwin onGeneral Hospital,died on Friday. She was 86.

The news of her death was confirmed by the ABC soap opera's executive producer, Frank Valentini, who took to Twitter to send his condolences to the actress' family and friends.

"It's a very sad day in Port Charles as the wonderful Susan Brown ('Gail Baldwin') passed away today. My sincerest condolences to her family and to all who knew this amazing woman. @GeneralHospital," Valentini wrote.

Brown first made her appearance on the long-running TV series in 1977, recurring on and off until 1985 and making guest appearances up until 2004. Her role earned her a daytime Emmy nomination in 1979.

With over 50 credits to her name, Brown also reprised her role as Baldwin in the General Hospital spinoff, Port Charles, as well as appeared on shows like Frasier, Beverly Hills, 90210, Hotel, Santa Barbara, Murder, She Wrote and The Name of the Game.

Upon hearing the news of her passing, Kin Shriner, who played Brown's on-screen step-son, Scotty on the popular soap, expressed his sadness on social media.

"Sad to say one of my best friends and costars Susan Brown passed away today she played Gail Baldwin @GeneralHospital my mother R.I.P. Susan I will miss all our laughs," he tweeted, adding in a second post, "She was funny as was Peter what a lucky ride I had with my TV Parents!"

Actress Jackie Zeman also tweeted:" Kin I am so sorry for your loss. I will miss Susan too. She was so very special, on set and in friendship. I remember all the good times we shared on our @GeneralHospital #GH lunch breaks at at her amazing dinner parties at her beautiful home. RIP Susan + God Bless. @kinshriner."

The sad news comes after Hollywood has said goodbye to several public figures in recent months including Aretha Franklin, John McCain, Robin Leach and more.

