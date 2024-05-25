Susan Lucci has "a new addiction" for The Golden Bachelor, but not enough to join the franchise's spinoff as its leading lady.

In a new interview with People, the All My Children star claimed that The Golden Bachelorette reached out to her publicist about the role, which ultimately went to Gerry Turner's ex, Joan Vassos. It was just a few years ago when her assistant turned her on The Bachelor, which then led to an obsession over The Golden Bachelor.

But watching the show and being part of the show are two very different things.

"I believe that they contacted my publicist and it wasn't for me," Lucci explained to the magazine. "I watched The Golden Bachelor. I really enjoyed watching The Golden Bachelor. This is a new addiction for me."

Lucci, who portrayed Erica Kane for 41 years on All My Children from 1970 to 2011, later added, "It wasn't for me, but I do love watching. I'm a fan. I love watching."

A source close to the show, however, tells ET that Lucci's claim "is not true."

Earlier this month, ABC announced that Vassos would lead the inaugural Golden Bachelorette. Vassos was a beloved contestant on The Golden Bachelor, especially after she self-eliminated from the show when a medical concern with her daughter arose.

Susan Lucci at the 50th annual Daytime Emmy Awards, which honored her in December with the Lifetime Achievement Award. - Getty

Joan Vassos has been tapped as the inaugural Golden Bachelorette. - Disney/Ramona Rosales

Now, the 61-year-old grandmother and school administrator from Rockland, Maryland, is back to star in her own love story. Vassos, who previously told ET she'd say yes if asked to helm the new franchise, will bring her signature grace and charm as she embarks on a search for her next person, showcasing that everyone is worthy of more than just a second chance at love.

Vassos, whose husband died after 32 years of marriage, is a remarkable woman whose life has been defined by her resilience, zest for adventure and strong family values.

After she left The Golden Bachelor of her own volition, Vassos spoke out on Instagram, and expressed her hope that she'd find love one day.

"Once a mom always a mom and sometimes the timing doesn't work out with finding love," she wrote in part. "Everyone at home is doing great and I hope one day I will get the chance at love again."

