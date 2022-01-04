Seventy-five never looked so good! Susan Lucci looked spectacular, rocking a strapless white swimsuit while celebrating her birthday. The All My Children star turned 75 on Dec. 23, but headed to Palm Beach, Florida, for a belated birthday celebration.

In the beachy clip, Lucci enjoys the sea breeze while fabulously dressed in a bathing suit and purple-and-blue sarong.

"Mm-mmm ocean view/sea breezes🥰🥰🥰🌴🌴🌴," she wrote alongside the video.

The day before, she posted a photo of herself with her birthday cake, writing, "THANK YOU!!! What amazing, thoughtful, generous and oh-so-fun friends I am so lucky and grateful to have!!! They certainly hosted such an exquisite and unforgettable birthday dinner with really great friends last night at Cafe Boulud in Palm Beach!!! 🎂🎂🎂🎉🎉🎉💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽❤️❤️❤️

#specialthanksfromthischristmasbaby."

Lucci has been celebrating for a while, as she was also surprised with another cake days before.

Meanwhile, it appears the white swimsuit is among Lucci's favorites, as she's previously shared a snap of her wearing it back in March of last year and February 2020.

It also appears as though rocking a strapless one-piece with a sarong is her go-to for her beachside vacations.

Lucci has previously admitted that she was shocked by the public's positive response to her fit beach bod.

"I was so shocked," she told Australia's Today Extra after photos of her in a red one-piece in Barbados surfaced. "But they were such nice pictures. [The public] said really nice things. And I thought, 'Let me find these paparazzi and thank them!'"

As for her secrets to maintaining an impressive physique, Lucci told Harper's Bazaar that same year, "[I feel] as good now as I ever did in my 20s and 30s, maybe even better physically. What I've learned is that if you train hard, you can offset some of what you’ve got going against you."

"People look at me and say, 'Wow, she doesn't seem old, but she is old,'" she added. "Meanwhile, the reality is if you’re strong, you’re beautiful, no matter what age you are."

