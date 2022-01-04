Susan Lucci Looks Spectacular in White Swimsuit While Celebrating 75th Birthday
Susan Lucci Rocks Red Swimsuit at 71
RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 Queens Tease Game-Changing Twist! (…
Rebel Wilson Says Her Own Team Didn't Want Her to Lose Weight
‘Being the Ricardos’: Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem on Lucy an…
Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly Strip Down to Their Underwea…
Nick Cannon Tearfully Announces His 5-Month-Old Son Zen Died Fro…
Jussie Smollett Testifies About Alleged Attack, Says 'There Was …
Halle Bailey Reacts to ‘Little Mermaid’ Co-Star Javier Bardem Pr…
‘Harry Potter’ Reunion: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert…
Jennifer Aniston Makes Nod to ’Friends’ in ‘Facts of Life’ Live …
Nick Cannon’s Main Priority Following Death of Infant Son Zen (S…
Melora Hardin Reveals Which ‘Office’ Scene Still Makes Her Laugh…
Alicia Keys Is a ‘Super Proud Mom’ After Recording First Song Wi…
Mark Hamill Joins Forces With Make-A-Wish at Disneyland Resorts’…
'The Family Chantel': Pedro Wonders If He's ‘Subconsciously’ Usi…
Shannen Doherty on ‘Connecting’ With Bruce Willis While Filming …
'FBI: Most Wanted' Sneak Peek: Jess and Barnes Are Caught in the…
Britney Spears Slams Diane Sawyer for 2003 Interview Following S…
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill on Their Steamy '1883' Love Scene! (Ex…
Seventy-five never looked so good! Susan Lucci looked spectacular, rocking a strapless white swimsuit while celebrating her birthday. The All My Children star turned 75 on Dec. 23, but headed to Palm Beach, Florida, for a belated birthday celebration.
In the beachy clip, Lucci enjoys the sea breeze while fabulously dressed in a bathing suit and purple-and-blue sarong.
"Mm-mmm ocean view/sea breezes🥰🥰🥰🌴🌴🌴," she wrote alongside the video.
The day before, she posted a photo of herself with her birthday cake, writing, "THANK YOU!!! What amazing, thoughtful, generous and oh-so-fun friends I am so lucky and grateful to have!!! They certainly hosted such an exquisite and unforgettable birthday dinner with really great friends last night at Cafe Boulud in Palm Beach!!! 🎂🎂🎂🎉🎉🎉💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽❤️❤️❤️
#specialthanksfromthischristmasbaby."
Lucci has been celebrating for a while, as she was also surprised with another cake days before.
Meanwhile, it appears the white swimsuit is among Lucci's favorites, as she's previously shared a snap of her wearing it back in March of last year and February 2020.
It also appears as though rocking a strapless one-piece with a sarong is her go-to for her beachside vacations.
Lucci has previously admitted that she was shocked by the public's positive response to her fit beach bod.
"I was so shocked," she told Australia's Today Extra after photos of her in a red one-piece in Barbados surfaced. "But they were such nice pictures. [The public] said really nice things. And I thought, 'Let me find these paparazzi and thank them!'"
As for her secrets to maintaining an impressive physique, Lucci told Harper's Bazaar that same year, "[I feel] as good now as I ever did in my 20s and 30s, maybe even better physically. What I've learned is that if you train hard, you can offset some of what you’ve got going against you."
"People look at me and say, 'Wow, she doesn't seem old, but she is old,'" she added. "Meanwhile, the reality is if you’re strong, you’re beautiful, no matter what age you are."
See more in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Susan Lucci Recalls Almost Losing Her Life to 'Widow-Maker' Heart Attack Before Emergency Surgery (Exclusive)
Susan Lucci Admits She Was 'So Shocked' by Public's Positive Response to Her Sexy Swimsuit Pic
Swimsuit-Clad Susan Lucci Is Fit and Fabulous in Unretouched Images
Susan Lucci, 71, Shares Her Impressive 6-Times-a-Week Workout Routine
Related Gallery