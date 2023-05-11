Susan Sarandon is making her voice heard.

The 76-year-old Oscar winner was reportedly arrested on Monday in Albany after protesting for full minimum wages for mothers who are tipped workers. She joined demonstrators from the nonprofit organization One Fair Wage, which fights for fair wages for tipped workers.

"TODAY: Susan Sarandon, Ana Maria Archila, & tipped worker moms & their children got arrested at the NY State Capitol, demanding that #OneFairWage gets passed in Albany before Mother's Day," an Instagram post from the organization read. "WE DEMAND THE FULL MINIMUM WAGE PLUS TIPS. STOP LEAVING US OUT."

While Sarandon has not issued a statement on her arrest, she could be seen in footage from the protest chanting "one fair wage," wearing a One Fair Wage-branded shirt, and helping to hold up a large banner. In another clip posted on social media, she was escorted away in handcuffs by a policewoman. She was reportedly processed and issued an appearance ticket before being released, according to WNYT.

Police left activists alone for several minutes. Several were confused why they weren’t getting arrested.

After blocking security for several minutes and pushing against officers, Susan Sarandon and @AnaMariaforNY were finally one of several to be arrested. pic.twitter.com/gRDq1DJfB5 — Kate Lisa (@KaitlynnLisa) May 8, 2023

TODAY: @SusanSarandon, @AnaMariaArchila & tipped worker moms & their children risked arrest at the NY State Capitol in demanding that #OneFairWage gets passed in Albany before #MothersDay.



WE DEMAND THE FULL MINIMUM WAGE PLUS TIPS.



STOP LEAVING US OUT. pic.twitter.com/qWIlvXRJjJ — One Fair Wage (@onefairwage) May 8, 2023

The Thelma & Louise star, who is known to be a vocal and active advocate for causes important to her, was photographed days earlier marching with writers during the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

