Susan Sarandon is recovering after a serious fall.

The 73-year-old actress shared close-up pictures of her face on Friday on Instagram, showing her major injuries after she said she slipped and suffered a concussion. Sarandon said that because of her injuries -- which include a large welt on her forehead, bruising on her right eye and a fractured nose -- she has to miss an event for Senator Bernie Sanders on Saturday.

"A little slip = concussion, fractured nose, banged up knee," Sarandon captioned the pics. "So, looks like I won’t be able to meet the folks in New Hampshire with Senator Sanders tomorrow. I’m really sorry I’ll miss that opportunity ... "

Sarandon went on to share her support for the presidential hopeful.

"This is not the time for a 'pathway' to or 'framework' for incremental change," she wrote. "Emergencies require bold, visionary leadership. Senator Sanders believes in us and that together a better world is possible. He has been fighting for social, racial and economic justice his entire life, long before running for President, often before it was acceptable. Now it’s time for us to fight for him."

ET has reached out to Sarandon's reps for comment.

Sarandon is one of the most outspoken celebrities when it comes to politics. Last June, she was arrested during a Capitol Hill protest of President Donald Trump's immigration policies and family separations at the southern border.

Meanwhile, she's also not the first celeb who has recently showed her injuries. In September, Batwoman star Ruby Rose shared graphic video of her undergoing surgery after on-set injuries left her facing possible paralysis. Watch the video below for more:

