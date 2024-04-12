S.W.A.T. is the king of comeback shows!

The Shemar Moore-led series has once again been renewed by CBS after it was initially canceled. The upcoming season 8 is set to consist of 22 episodes.

This marks the second time this has happened to the series after it was canceled then renewed in 2023 for the seventh season.

Moore, who stars as Sergeant Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson on the series in addition to executive producing it, spoke with ET in February about what was -- at the time -- the final season, seemingly predicting the series' comeback.

SWAT hunts down a Chilean arms dealer after he kidnaps a woman and her daughter from a party in L.A. with unexpected intentions. Crossing paths with his brother, Tan is forced to come clean to his family about his divorce from Bonnie, while Hondo discovers that Hicks has received a job offer that could lure him away from SWAT, in part one of a two-part episode of S.W.A.T., Friday, March 8. - Bill Inoshita/CBS via Getty Images

"Oh man, it's been such a good run. And, you know, this is my 30th year in the game, so I pinch myself," Moore told ET at the time. "[It's been] seven years of a really fun show. And the word on the street is it's our final season -- but, you know, I'm an optimist."

He even teased at the time, "We hate to see it go. But again, I'm not quite sure it's the end, but that's just me," adding, "I know that the door is not completely closed."

At the time, Moore was hopeful that by premiering season 7 after the Super Bowl, the show's numbers would encourage the network to give them another season.

"Escape" After a prison transport van overturns, Hondo and the team hunt down three female fugitives, including a serial killer on the verge of a rampage. Also, with Annie's return to work, Deacon struggles to maintain a work life balance, and Luca does his best to teach Kelly to drive, on S.W.A.T., Friday, March 15. - Jordin Althaus/CBS via Getty Images

"If the numbers are good, maybe we'll change some minds and maybe we can keep on trucking," Moore said, adding that when it came to saving the show from cancellation the first time, "I know the fans made noise... I think they were a huge part of it."

After the news of the show's renewal was announced, Moore posted on Instagram, writing, "Thank you to ALL my HOMIES, FANS, n BABY GIRLS!!!"

Shemar Moore and S.W.A.T. cast celebrate season 8 renewal. - Shemar Moore/Instagram

He also posted a cast pic of everyone holding up eight fingers to celebrate the news.

In addition to Moore, S.W.A.T. also stars Jay Harrington, David Lim, Patrick St. Esprit, Rochelle Aytes and Anna Enger Ritch.

New episodes of S.W.A.T. air Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

RELATED CONTENT: