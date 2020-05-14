Sylvester Stallone Shares Words of Encouragement for Nick Cordero

Rocky is supporting a special Code Rocky patient! Nick Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, and his fans have been rooting for him to wake up from his coma amid his battle with coronavirus, and earlier this week their wish came true.

"Guys, we might have to change our hashtag to #CodeRocky because Nick — Dada — is awake!” Kloots said in her previous Instagram Story, announcing the news.

Code Rocky is a term used by healthcare workers that means COVID-19 patients are on their way to a full recovery.

On Wednesday, Kloots shared a video from Rocky himself, Sylvester Stallone, wishing Cordero well as he continues to fight for his life.

"Obviously we've never met, but I just hear great things about your work and that you're just a born star," Stallone told the Broadway star. "I also heard about your tragic situation and that's something that I can't even fathom, what such a talented man, such as yourself, is going through."

Stallone noted that he thinks Cordero's "got what it takes" to make it through this difficult time.

"You have that eye of the tiger. You have that talent, you have that will," he added. "You've been dealt a horrible hand, a tough one and it takes a strong, strong man and a strong family to override that situation, to take it and throw it back into life's face and say, 'Guess what, it's going to take more than that. I'm the man.'"

Stallone concluded his video by praising Cordero, noting, "You're a role model for other people who have to overcome incredible odds. Keep punching, you're the man."

Kloots captioned the video on Instagram, writing, "CODE ROCKY!!!! Nick will not believe this! Thank you @officialslystallone 💪🏻."

Cordero has been in a tough battle for his life, being separated from his family due to safety precautions. His leg was amputated and he's only just started opening his eyes and responding to commands. Kloots has remained upbeat throughout the struggle, encouraging people to play Cordero's song, "Live Your Life," every night and sharing the videos from all over the world of people supporting the performer's battle.

