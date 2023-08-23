As we begin to transition into fall and adjust our self-care routines, it is the perfect time to refresh those overly-used styling tools that are desperately in need of replacement. Luckily, there are currently tons of deals on fan-favorite brand T3 to help you achieve salon-quality looks at home and feel your best all season long.

Now through Sunday, August 27, you can score 20% on best-selling straighteners, blow dryers, and curling irons at T3's Friends and Family Sale. T3's highly effective hair tools have emerged time and time again as some of the very best on the market. From one of our favorite Dyson Airwrap alternatives to flat irons for a frizz-free straight look, T3's lightweight tools are a great investment.

T3 sales don't come around very often. Shop the best deals on T3 hair tools below and make every day a good hair day from now on.

Best Deals on T3 Hair Tools

T3 AireBrush Duo T3 T3 AireBrush Duo The T3 AireBrush Duo gives you a salon-quality blowout right at home. This T3 hot brush comes with two interchangeable brush attachments and features 15 heat and speed combinations for every hair type. $190 $152 Shop Now

T3 SinglePass StyleMax T3 T3 SinglePass StyleMax T3's SinglePass StyleMax is designed with 1-inch CeraGloss ceramic plates that maintain an even temperature and seal your hair cuticle for extra smoothness. $150 $120 Shop Now

T3 Featherweight StyleMax T3 T3 Featherweight StyleMax A favorite of hair professionals, this lightweight blow dryer auto-customizes heat and speed settings to your hair texture for shiny results. $200 $160 Shop Now

T3 SinglePass Curl 1.5" T3 T3 SinglePass Curl 1.5" With 5 customized heat settings and a smart microchip that — according to the retailer — helps to "keep temperature fluctuations in check," users can craft effortless curls with T3's high-tech curling iron tool. $170 $136 Shop Now

T3 AirLuxe T3 T3 AirLuxe The T3 AirLuxe professional hair dryer helps reduce frizz and hair damage for a sleek look every time you use it. $200 $160 Shop Now

T3 Edge T3 T3 Edge T3's Edge is the ultimate all-in-one styling tool. Smooth strands, minimize static frizz, polish roots and more with the ceramic heated brush. $150 $120 Shop Now

T3 CurlWrap T3 T3 CurlWrap The T3 CurlWrap creates perfect curls and waves in just seconds. A two-way AutoTwist switch and 9 heat settings work to form long-lasting curls. $200 $160 Shop Now

T3 Afar T3 T3 Afar If you're in the market for a travel-sized blow dryer, the T3 Afar is the perfect compact styling tool that will fit right into your suitcase. $180 $145 Shop Now

