T3 Hair Tools Sale: Save 20% On Celeb-Approved Curling Irons, Hair Dryers and Flat Irons
As we begin to transition into fall and adjust our self-care routines, it is the perfect time to refresh those overly-used styling tools that are desperately in need of replacement. Luckily, there are currently tons of deals on fan-favorite brand T3 to help you achieve salon-quality looks at home and feel your best all season long.
Now through Sunday, August 27, you can score 20% on best-selling straighteners, blow dryers, and curling irons at T3's Friends and Family Sale. T3's highly effective hair tools have emerged time and time again as some of the very best on the market. From one of our favorite Dyson Airwrap alternatives to flat irons for a frizz-free straight look, T3's lightweight tools are a great investment.
T3 sales don't come around very often. Shop the best deals on T3 hair tools below and make every day a good hair day from now on.
Best Deals on T3 Hair Tools
The T3 AireBrush Duo gives you a salon-quality blowout right at home. This T3 hot brush comes with two interchangeable brush attachments and features 15 heat and speed combinations for every hair type.
T3's SinglePass StyleMax is designed with 1-inch CeraGloss ceramic plates that maintain an even temperature and seal your hair cuticle for extra smoothness.
A favorite of hair professionals, this lightweight blow dryer auto-customizes heat and speed settings to your hair texture for shiny results.
With 5 customized heat settings and a smart microchip that — according to the retailer — helps to "keep temperature fluctuations in check," users can craft effortless curls with T3's high-tech curling iron tool.
The T3 AirLuxe professional hair dryer helps reduce frizz and hair damage for a sleek look every time you use it.
T3's highly-rated Lucea 1.5” flat iron features wider CeraGloss ceramic plates to cover more area and provide frizz-free results.
The T3 CurlWrap creates perfect curls and waves in just seconds. A two-way AutoTwist switch and 9 heat settings work to form long-lasting curls.
