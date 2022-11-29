Takeoff's Brother YRN Lingo Shares Tribute: 'I Will Never Stop Looking Up to You'
Takeoff's younger brother, YRN Lingo, is paying tribute to the late Migos member. On Monday, Lingo shared several family photos on Instagram, along with a message written for his brother.
"Dear Take, I don't know where to begin, I honestly still can't believe it," Lingo wrote. "My big brother, my right hand, my other half, my literal twin. The one I could call upon anytime no matter what time, weather, situation you were in. You always made sure the family was straight, even when I didn't need anything you always gave me something."
"I hate that I have to move on with my life without you physically here, I wish I could just stop time and wait, but I know that can't happen," he added. "It's a lot of things I'm going to miss about you, I could name them but it would be a full list and that would take forever. I looked up to you more than anyone on this earth and I will never stop looking up to you. I'll carry your name until the day I die."
Takeoff, born Kirshnick Khari Ball, died on Nov. 1 at age 28 after being fatally shot in Houston, Texas. Migos member Quavo was also on the scene but was uninjured during the incident.
Earlier this month, Cardi B, who has also honored Takeoff in various ways, joined her husband, Offset, Quavo and a slew of other celebrities at Takeoff's Celebration of Life at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Drake, Justin Bieber, Da Brat, Gucci Mane, Lil Yachty, Teyana Taylor and many more also attended.
In his official obit, Takeoff was remembered as "a most gentle soul, with a peace about him alongside a wise demeanor far beyond his years." The obit continued, "Endearing and impressive both on stage and in private life, Takeoff commanded respect wherever his path took him from musicians, family, industry and peers alike."
In closing, the obit read, "There are no words or sentiments conveyed that could aptly encompass the love so many had for him and the impact he made on this world. Takeoff would want the world to see the light in what he created and keep lifting each other up and supporting the creations people put into the world. He’s now up there with the stars he loved so much and remains in all our ethers on a daily basis living on through his music and the love he brought to so many."
