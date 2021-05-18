Tallulah Willis is opening up about her struggles with body dysmorphia. The 27-year-old daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis took to Instagram Sunday to address her body image issues and reveal that she punished herself for not looking more like her superstar mother.

"Took me way too long to realize that: A. Aging happens without your control, time passes and your face can change," she shared next to a series of photos of her and Moore. "B. I punished myself for not looking like my mom, after being told I was BW twin since birth - I resented the resemblance as I believed wholly my 'masculine' face was the sole reason for my unlovability - FALSE! I was/am inherently valuable and worthy, at any life stage, at any size, with anyhair do! (As are you)."

"You need to soothe the wound within your soul before trying to “fix” the outsides," she added.

Willis encouraged her followers to ask for help if wanting to feel good begins to "devour your essence," before sharing a list of tips and tricks that help her get out of a body dysmorphic spiral.

"Be mindful of the special and impressionable minds around you and their access to social media and potential triggering imagery or the indicators that hyper-focusing on ones appearance goes deeper then just wanting to feel good in their own skin," Willis went on to explain. "We all want to feel good, and confident but when it creeps into a deeper, spookier place where it begins to devour your essence bit by bit, ask for help. Do not feel ashamed, this is not a 'stupid, vain issue' this is a genuine psychological pain and I see you so clearly and witness the validity in your struggle."

Willis recently got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Dillon Buss. She shared the exciting news on Instagram earlier this month, showing off her new engagement ring.

"HANDS STILL SHAKIN’ — MOMS SPAGHETTI — I’m FIANCÉNCHED," she captioned a video her showing off her new engagement ring.

She also posted pics of the proposal itself, writing, "With absolute most certainty."

Dillon posted the same pics of him popping the question, writing, "I can finally call you my fiancé. Love you forever Buuski Lu, you are my best friend ❤️ #maythefourthbewithus."

He also responded to one of his new fiancee's posts, writing, "Forever and ever my love!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

For more on the Willis family, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT

Tallulah Willis Gets Engaged to Dillon Buss -- See the Ring!

Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Shares Sweet 12th Anniversary Post

Demi Moore Shares Fun Family Photo for Ex Bruce Willis' Birthday

Demi Moore's 'Blended' Mother's Day Celebration With Ex Bruce Willis, His Wife and All of Their Kids This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery