Tallulah Willis is reflecting on the progress she's made with her health, and she likes what she sees.

The 29-year-old actress -- and daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore -- took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a photo of her prior to her recovery from an eating disorder, followed by a photo of her progress. The first photo shows Tallulah's mirror selfie while wearing a cropped sweater.

"[Eating Disorder] pre-recovery image," she captioned the post.

The second photo shows a screenshot of a group text with friends, in which she shared a recent photo. She told her friends in the group text, "Look at my healthy body!!!" Her friends replied with "Looking strong" and "You are beautiful."

Tallulah's caption ended with, "I love her. And I love her, and I see how courageous she’s been. steady on the course my bbs ☀️ #edrecovery#iloveme."

In an essay she penned for Vogue back in May, Tallulah opened up about her battle with body dysmorphia and anorexia.

"By the spring of 2022, I weighed about 84 pounds," she wrote. "I was always freezing. I was calling mobile IV teams to come to my house, and I couldn’t walk in my Los Angeles neighborhood because I was afraid of not having a place to sit down and catch my breath."

Tallulah said she was just 11 years old when conversations surrounding her appearance began. Recalling an event in New York, she remarked on feeling grown up in a mink capelet as she stood alongside her mother and Demi's then-partner, Ashton Kutcher. Curious to see if her outfit had made the party pages of any style websites, Tallulah opened her laptop and did a simple search, and what she found was something that would begin a battle with body dysmorphia that she said still plagues her.

"I found my way to the comments, hundreds of them, the words just burning off the screen. Wow, she looks deformed. Look at her man jaw—she's like an ugly version of her dad. Her mother must be so disappointed. I remember how deadly silent the room was," Tallulah recalled in Vogue. "I sat reading for two hours, believing that I had stumbled onto a truth about myself that no one had told me because they were trying to protect me. And for years afterward, protecting people right back, I told no one. I just lived with the silent certainty of my own ugliness."

After her essay was published, Tallulah received an outpouring of support from her mom and stepmother, Emma Heming Willis.

