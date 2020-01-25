Another Housewife is calling it quits!

Tamra Judge shocked fans when she announced on Saturday that she is leaving The Real Housewives of Orange Country after 12 years. The 52-year-old reality star posted a photo of herself and husband Eddie Judge on Instagram and wrote a message to her fans.

"It's been a wild 12 years," Judge began. "But it’s time for me to move on. I'm sad to go but I’m very excited about my future. Love ❤️ you guys ✌🏼." Judge has been part of RHOC since its third season.

A source tells ET that Judge was offered a "friend" role on the upcoming season, but opted to turn it down and "walk away on her own terms." Her exit comes a day after Vicki Gunvalson announced her departure from the Bravo reality show.

On Friday, Gunvalson shared an Instagram post thanking fans for following her journey over the reality show's 15 seasons.

"I will always be the OG of the OC, but it’s time to say goodbye to The Real Housewives of Orange County," she wrote. "It’s been an incredible ride for 14 years and I want thank all of you for your support, for your love and for 'whooping it up' with me along the way."

"I've been working on new projects that will be exciting, empowering and inspirational," she continued.

Meanwhile, last year, Judge appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where a fan asked if she would quit the show if her eldest daughter, Sidney, wanted her to.

"Yes, absolutely," the mother of four replied without hesitation. The reality star's relationship with her daughter has been strained ever since her 2011 divorce from ex-husband Simon Barney.

Back in 2017, she told ET, “When your kids stop talking to you, you feel like a horrible parent. And that’s not the case. The true victim is the child because they’re pulled. They’ve been pulled. They don’t know what to do.”

But last June, Judge spoke with ET, expressing that the past contention between her and her ex had turned a corner.

"We’ve actually been getting along very well," she said, before tearing up while talking about their reconciliation. "It’s been a long time coming but, you know, I’ve always wanted this. I've always wanted to co-parent and now we're actually doing it."

