There's nothing Tamra Judge wouldn't do for her kids.

The 52-year-old mother of three appeared on Tuesday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where a fan asked if she would quit The Real Housewives of Orange County if her eldest daughter, Sidney, wanted her to.

"Yes, absolutely," Tamra replied without hesitation.

The reality star's relationship with her daughter has been strained ever since her 2011 divorce from ex-husband Simon Barney.

Back in 2017, she told ET, “When your kids stop talking to you, you feel like a horrible parent. And that’s not the case. The true victim is the child because they’re pulled. They’ve been pulled. They don’t know what to do.”

But this past June, Tamra spoke with ET, expressing that the past contention between her and her ex had turned a corner.

"We’ve actually been getting along very well," Tamra said, before tearing up while talking about their reconciliation. "It’s been a long time coming but, you know, I’ve always wanted this. I've always wanted to co-parent and now we're actually doing it."

The Bravo star realized things needed to change after her children each went to separate parents during the divorce.

"We have this big division in our family," Tamra admitted. "I don’t want to cry, but… our kids split. And Spencer lives with me and Eddie for the past four years, and Sidney is off at college and, you know, I think it was a real, big eye-opener to both of us, and I think that it was a time that we realized that we gotta keep it together."

At the time, Sidney, who is now in college, chose to live with Simon while their son, Spencer, lives with Tamra and her husband, Eddie Judge, and their youngest daughter, Sophia, splits her time between her parents.

For more from Tamra, watch the clip below:

