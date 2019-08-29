Tamra Judge is putting her full support behind the Chrisley family.

ET's Brice Sander sat down with theReal Housewives of Orange County star on Thursday, where she offered an update on her friends amid their tax evasion drama.

Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie, were indicted by a federal grand jury for tax evasion on Aug. 13. Todd denied any wrongdoing in a lengthy Instagram post, and ET learned the following day that the couple appeared in court in Atlanta and entered a plea of not guilty.

"I love Todd and Julie, and my heart is absolutely broken for them," Tamra said on Thursday. "They're going to get through this. They're leaning on the Lord, big time. I know the backstory, so you know, they're innocent in all this."

"The truth always comes out. You know, they're going through a court case, so... it's tough. I mean, there's not too much I can say, but... They're hanging in there," she continued. "It's been definitely hard."

Tamra said that Todd has asked her to pray for him, and she "absolutely" has been. "I can tell he's having a hard time. But, on the flipside, he knows that he didn't do anything wrong," she explained. "So, he knows the truth will come out."

In a statement to ET earlier this month, Todd and Julie's attorneys said they believe the couple will be "completely exonerated." See more on the drama in the video below.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Tuesdays on Bravo.

