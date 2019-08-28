The Chrisley family has come together in support of Todd Chrisley's 27-year-old son, Kyle.

Todd took to Instagram on Wednesday, sharing a pic of Kyle in a hospital bed. The entire Chrisley family was there by Kyle's side, with the exception of Todd and Julie's estranged daughter, Lindsie.

"Kyle is fine," a spokesperson for the Chrisley family tells ET. "He had an adverse reaction to his medication, but as you can see from the photo his father posted on Instagram, he is doing great."

Kyle appeared to be in good spirits in the photo, looking happy and healthy surrounded by his loved ones.

"NOT TODAY SATAN, NOT TODAY...," Todd captioned the snap. "God shows up and shows out, now won't he do it? Kyle is great and we are back to the grind."

The Chrisley family has been making plenty of headlines this month due to the ongoing tax fraud investigation Todd and Julie are facing, along with their feud with Lindsie and her allegations of extortion.

Just last week, the embattled Chrisley Knows Best stars opened up about all the drama for an episode of their podcast, Chrisley Confessions.

"Now as far as our oldest daughter Lindsie goes, I will say to you that we are saying nothing other than that we love Lindsie," Todd said. "She will always be my daughter, that will never change, she is my first-born child. She is loved and this is her moment for her to say whatever she wants to say, regardless of whether or not it's true or not."

"She's forgiven for what has happened in the last week-to-10 days, she is forgiven for what has happened in the investigation, that she has contributed to," he added. "She is forgiven for what she is going to do today or tomorrow. At the end of the day, I am her father. And clearly the feelings I have had for her her entire life are not reciprocal. And for that, that's heartbreaking."

Earlier this month, Todd addressed reports on Lindsie's allegation to police that he had attempted to extort her over a sex tape, telling ET in a statement, "[It's] heartbreaking and shameful that these kinds of accusations have to be aired in public."

"We have tried to keep Lindsie's extramarital relationships with Robby Hayes and Josh Murray private for her sake since August of 2016. Sadly, for reasons we can only guess at, she ran to the sheriff's office to accuse her brother of buying a sex tape of her and Robby, which was a complete lie, and now she's telling more lies about me," Todd alleges in the statement. "Although our hearts are broken, Lindsie is our daughter and we will always love her."

Josh Murray, a Bachelor in Paradise star, slammed Todd's unexpected accusation that he and Lindsie had any sort of romantic affair.

"I know Todd and his family are going through some tough times right now and I pray everything works out in their favor," Josh said in a statement to ET. "They should probably focus on how not to be imprisoned for 30 years rather than spreading gossip to try and hurt their daughter. I truly believe they are good people and I wish them the best in however they choose to go about their actions."

Meanwhile, Robby addressed the reports about a sex tape during an appearance on the Housewives and Vanderpump podcast released on Wednesday, in which he said the pair was filmed without their knowledge or consent on a security camera.

"We did not make a sex tape," Robby claimed. "I'm not sitting there with a camera aimed down and trying to get the angles. Like, we got caught on the security camera, basically."

"We’re in the middle of dealing with it," Hayes added. "I was just talking with [Lindsie] this past weekend in Atlanta."

ET reported earlier this month that Todd and his wife were indicted by a federal grand jury for tax evasion on Aug. 13. Todd denied any wrongdoing in a lengthy Instagram post, and ET learned the following day that the couple appeared in court in Atlanta and entered a plea of not guilty.

