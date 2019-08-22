Todd Chrisley says he's ready to "forgive" his eldest daughter, Lindsie, for her allegations of extortion and her alleged involvement in the ongoing tax fraud investigation facing Todd and his wife, Julie.

Todd and Julie recently sat down together for an episode of their podcast, Chrisley Confessions, and the embattled Chrisley Knows Best stars opened up about the legal drama they're facing, and the family feud with their estranged daughter.

"Now as far as our oldest daughter Lindsie goes, I will say to you that we are saying nothing other than that we love Lindsie," Todd said. "She will always be my daughter, that will never change, she is my first-born child. She is loved and this is her moment for her to say whatever she wants to say, regardless of whether or not it's true or not."

According to TMZ, Lindsie filed a police report in Georgia last month, alleging that Todd and her brother, Chase Chrisley, were harassing and threatening to release a sex tape -- reportedly featuring her andBachelorette star Robby Hayes -- if she didn't lie about a certain "incident." Sources told the outlet that they believe the lie was related to the family's current legal troubles.

On his podcast, Chrisley said of Lindsie, "She is forgiven."

"She's forgiven for what has happened in the last week-to-ten days, she is forgiven for what has happened in the investigation, that she has contributed to. She is forgiven for what she is going to do today or tomorrow," he added. "At the end of the day, I am her father. And clearly the feelings I have had for her her entire life are not reciprocal. And for that, that's heartbreaking."

Earlier this month, Todd addressed reports on Lindsie's allegation to police that he had attempted to extort her over a sex tape, telling ET in a statement, "[It's] heartbreaking and shameful that these kinds of accusations have to be aired in public."

"We have tried to keep Lindsie's extramarital relationships with Robby Hayes and Josh Murray private for her sake since August of 2016. Sadly, for reasons we can only guess at, she ran to the sheriff's office to accuse her brother of buying a sex tape of her and Robby, which was a complete lie, and now she's telling more lies about me," Todd alleges in the statement. "Although our hearts are broken, Lindsie is our daughter and we will always love her."

Josh Murray, a Bachelor In Paradise star, slammed Todd's unexpected accusation that he and Lindsie has any sort of romantic affair.

"I know Todd and his family are going through some tough times right now and I pray everything works out in their favor," Josh said in a statement to ET. "They should probably focus on how not to be imprisoned for 30 years rather than spreading gossip to try and hurt their daughter. I truly believe they are good people and I wish them the best in however they choose to go about their actions."

Meanwhile, Robby addressed the reports about a sex tape during an appearance on the Housewives and Vanderpump podcast released on Wednesday, in which he said the pair were filmed without their knowledge or consent on a security camera.

"We did not make a sex tape," Robby claimed. "I'm not sitting there with a camera aimed down and trying to get the angles. Like, we got caught on the security camera, basically."

"We’re in the middle of dealing with it," Hayes added. "I was just talking with [Lindsie] this past weekend in Atlanta."

Despite the drama, Todd said on his podcast that "there's truth behind anything I've done," and he stands by his parenting decisions and the things he's said about his daughter.

"At the end of the day, I know what kind of parent I've been, I know what I do, I know what I say. I know also what I tweet and the messages behind those tweets," Todd said, later adding that he feels he's always only been kind to his daughter in his public comments, but that she hasn't done the same.

"If you notice, we have not made any statements other than we love Lindsie and that we don't understand it," Todd claimed.

He also added, ominous, that, "In the coming months, there's going to be a lot of things that are revealed… regarding how we got to where we are."

As previously reported, Todd and his wife were indicted by a federal grand jury for tax evasion on Aug. 13. Todd denied any wrongdoing in a lengthy Instagram post, and ET learned the following day that the couple appeared in court in Atlanta and entered a plea of not guilty.

Amid the family's ongoing legal drama, Lindsie released a statement to ET via her attorney, Musa M. Ghanayem, on Aug. 14.

"Lindsie would like to thank all of her fans and supporters. The circumstances Todd and Julie find themselves in is quite unfortunate," the statement read. "It was reported that Lindsie was the source of the information that led to her father's arrest. That is untrue. She was not the source of this information."

"Lindsie has been a constant target of lies, harassment and threats from her family and as a result, has been distancing herself from the Chrisley family since 2017," the statement continued. "Lindsie is currently processing the events that have unfolded. We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement and pray for a just resolution. We will have more to say when the opportunity presents itself."

Hear more about the ongoing legal drama in the video below.

