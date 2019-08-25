Savannah Chrisley is standing strong behind her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, during their legal drama, and sharing harsh words for her sister, Lindsie.

The Chrisley Knows Best star gave an interview to a reporter at an airport on Sunday, where she addressed her parents' recent tax evasion charges and allegations of extortion Lindsie has leveled against their dad.

"I stand behind my mom and dad. I know how they've raised us and the values they taught us," Savannah said in the video obtained by ET. "So, if they taught us those values, it means they have them themselves."

According to TMZ, Lindsie filed a police report in Georgia last month, alleging that Todd and her brother, Chase Chrisley, were harassing and threatening to release a sex tape -- reportedly featuring her and Bachelorette star Robby Hayes -- if she didn't lie about a certain "incident." Sources told the outlet that they believe the lie was related to the family's current legal troubles.

Savannah shot down her sisters' allegations and accused her of fabricating a story in order to drum up publicity for herself.

"It's extremely sad that someone is using a sex tape that doesn't even exist in order to get five more minutes of fame," Savannah shared.

While she claims that no sex tape exists, Robby recently confirmed that he and Lindsie did sleep together and that the "sex tape" in question was filmed without their knowledge or consent on a security camera.

However, Savannah says that, even if a sex tape did exist, her father wouldn't try to extort her sister under any circumstances.

"If anything, he would try to help her, because that is something you should be embarrassed about," Savannah said. "It's extremely sad that my dad has a child of his that's trying to make his life so miserable because she wasn't on the show and didn't get the attention that she wanted."

Furthermore, Savannah said she will never be able to forgive her sister, "no matter what."

Earlier this month, Todd addressed reports on Lindsie's allegation to police that he had attempted to extort her over a sex tape, telling ET in a statement, "[It's] heartbreaking and shameful that these kinds of accusations have to be aired in public."

"We have tried to keep Lindsie's extramarital relationships with Robby Hayes and Josh Murray private for her sake since August of 2016. Sadly, for reasons we can only guess at, she ran to the sheriff's office to accuse her brother of buying a sex tape of her and Robby, which was a complete lie, and now she's telling more lies about me," Todd alleges in the statement. "Although our hearts are broken, Lindsie is our daughter and we will always love her."

Josh Murray, a Bachelor In Paradise star, slammed Todd's unexpected accusation that he and Lindsie had any sort of romantic affair.

"I know Todd and his family are going through some tough times right now and I pray everything works out in their favor," Josh said in a statement to ET. "They should probably focus on how not to be imprisoned for 30 years rather than spreading gossip to try and hurt their daughter. I truly believe they are good people and I wish them the best in however they choose to go about their actions."

According to Savannah, Josh and Robby are also just trying to prey on their family's fame for their own gain.

"I just think it's really funny that all these Bachelor stars are trying to get their five minutes of fame," she shared. "If they don't get it on that show, they find another way to get it.

"It's sad, but the truth always wins," she added.

Ultimately, when it comes to her sister, Savannah shared, "I do love her, I wish nothing but the best for her, but she needs to focus on herself instead of trying to tear other people down."

As previously reported, Todd and his wife were indicted by a federal grand jury for tax evasion on Aug. 13. Todd denied any wrongdoing in a lengthy Instagram post, and ET learned the following day that the couple appeared in court in Atlanta and entered a plea of not guilty.

Amid the family's ongoing legal drama, Lindsie released a statement to ET via her attorney, Musa M. Ghanayem, on Aug. 14.

"Lindsie would like to thank all of her fans and supporters. The circumstances Todd and Julie find themselves in is quite unfortunate," the statement read. "It was reported that Lindsie was the source of the information that led to her father's arrest. That is untrue. She was not the source of this information."

Hear more about the ongoing legal drama in the video below.

