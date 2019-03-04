Tamron Hall Reveals She's Married and Expecting Her First Child

Tamron Hall is married AND she’s going to be a mother!



On Monday, the formerToday show host took to social media to reveal the twofold exciting news with a few incredible posts.

She shared a clip of herself with the caption, “When one song captures the personal news I want to share with you (yes, you)!” In the video, Hall joyously dances to the hit song “Baby Shark” while showcasing her growing bump in a white, one-sleeve dress.

But the 48-year-old TV personality didn’t stop there. She also posted a photo where she included her thoughts on the incredible news, teasing that her due date is coming up and revealing her husband’s name.



“I’ve wanted to share this news for many months and now finally my doctor has said I am in a safe place, at 32 weeks, to share my joy with y'all,” she captioned the photo of herself. “So, it’s clear a daytime talk show isn’t the only thing I’ve been trying to produce! There have been many tears, but today I embrace the smiles. My husband Steven and I are beyond excited!”



“We're in constant prayer, so if you pray, add us to your list; if you meditate, send calmness our way; and if you believe in luck, we’ll happily take that too,” she continued. “More to share in a few weeks when the baby arrives! Next chapter! Blessed and Grateful.”

But that wasn't the end of the exciting news from Hall. Just hours before breaking the baby and marriage news, she also shared the premiere date for her upcoming new show, which has been in development since last August.



“When one door closes... (say it with me) another one opens!” she captioned a teaser clip for the new program. “@disney just announced that my nationally syndicated daytime talk show ‘Tamron Hall’ will premiere on 9-9-19! I am also proud to share that I will serve as an Executive Producer on our new show, alongside legendary producer Bill Geddie!”

Clearly, 2019 belongs to her!



Get loads more baby news down below.



