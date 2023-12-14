Tara Reid is opening up about a past romance. In an interview with Bustle, the 48-year-old actress reveals that she dated Tom Brady before she got engaged to her now-ex, Carson Daly, in 2000.

"We'd just see each other on and off. It was nothing serious, but it was fun," Reid says of herself and Brady, who began his NFL career with the New England Patriots in 2000. "We'd go to beer places and have fun and dance. He was cool."

The romance was largely kept under wraps, Reid believes, because "it was a different time. We used to go out, do whatever we wanted -- then bam. It just changed so fast."

As for what she thinks about Brady now, Reid says, "He's all skinny now. He's so serious. He used to laugh. When I watch his interviews, he's so cocky now."

Brady went on to date Bridget Moynahan, with whom he shares a son. He later married Gisele Bündchen and welcomed two more children, but the pair ended their relationship in 2022. Brady has since been linked to Irina Shayk.

For her part, Reid is in a relationship with Nathan Montpetit-Howar, the president of a sound technology company whom she met five years ago at a dinner party.

"He's my best friend, my partner in crime; he's patient like no other," she says.

On the work front, Reid is developing a film called Masha's Mushroom and recently garnered praise for her appearance on Fox's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

"It's definitely nostalgia," Reid says as the reason for her career resurgence. "I think the '90s are coming back right now. And I feel there's a lot of that. It's like, 'You know what? We've missed her. Now that we're seeing her again, come back.'"

At present, Reid says she's "never felt so much love and support in my life," a feeling she hopes will continue to grow.

"I wish that people could see me for who I really am," she says. "And I would really love to come back to Hollywood and be accepted again."

