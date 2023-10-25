Tara Reid is dispelling any eating disorder rumors and hitting back at those who feel the need to comment on her weight.

The American Pie actress, 47, sat down with the Los Angeles Inquisitor for a cover story where she talked about the issue which she says has been brought up throughout her multi-decade Hollywood career.

"I have no anorexia and never have," the actress said. "And I definitely don’t have any bulimia. I’m terrified of throwing up, so that’s not gonna happen. And I love food too much."

Most recently, Reid has been pushing her mental and physical abilities to the test on the small screen in FOX's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, where she said the comments about her weight have been unending, which she takes offense to.

"If we were overweight then they can’t say anything because that’s bullying. But it’s the same thing if you’re skinny. That’s still bullying too," Reid said.

In an effort to address concerns and shut down online clamor, the Sharknado explicitly told the the Southern California outlet's Creative Director and Publisher, Derek Warburton, that she does not have any kind of eating disorder and that she isn't worried about developing one.

"So anyone that says I’m anorexic or bulimic, they’re wrong," Reid shared. "So stop it. Leave me alone. Pick on me again on something else, but not on those two things. It’s not right."

The star has previously addressed comments about her weight online after fans worried she looked "too skinny" in a photo posted to Instagram.

"I am not too skinny, I have a high metabolism. Anyone with a high metabolism understands it’s impossible to gain weight," she wrote in August 2021."All I do is eat."

She also urged her fans to "spread love" rather than negativity as it is "the only thing that will save this world."

If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or call 1-800-931-2237.

