Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Spotted Hanging out in Miami for Art Basel

The heart wants what it wants, or so it seems!

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk were spotted getting reacquainted Friday night while out in Miami for Art Basel. In photos obtained by Page Six, the 37-year-old supermodel could be seen stepping into the NFL legend's car. She's wearing a white crop top with low-cut jeans. Brady, 46, looked pretty casual too in a navy blue Boston Red Sox hat and blue polo shirt.

Shayk wasn't exactly thrilled with the gaggle of photographers snapping away, as she tried to use the sweater she was carrying to cover her face. It seems this wasn't the first time they were within close proximity while in the 305.

Page Six reported that they both attended Leonardo DiCaprio's exclusive party, but they did not arrive together and they kept their distance at the shindig.

In any event, the outing comes more than a month after it was reported that Brady and Shayk's brief romance was over after four months of dating. A source later told ET that they just became too busy pursuing their individual lives and careers to "prioritize each other."

"Tom and Irina’s relationship has cooled off. They had fun together but it was hard to prioritize each other when they’re both very busy and it just naturally fizzled out and ran its course," the source said.

Additionally, their short-lived romance may have had an early expiration date as the NFL star reportedly did not have hopes for a love connection.



"Tom liked Irina, but didn't see a long-term relationship with her," the source continued. "He really wants to focus on his career and his family."

Speaking to Elle this month, Shayk explained why she doesn't enjoy the limelight when it comes to her persona life.

"I share my work stuff because I decided to keep my personal life personal," she said. "That's why it's called personal, because it's something that belongs to me. If one day I feel like I want to share it, I will."

Shayk admits that it strikes a nerve when she sees false stories written about her, but she doesn't respond because she doesn't want to encourage the attention.

"Nobody wants to write something that is truthful," she said. "Sometimes I want to be like, 'F**k you. It's absolutely not true."

Prior to their outing in Miami, Brady and Shayk were last seen together in mid-September when she was spotted at his Tribeca apartment during New York Fashion Week.

