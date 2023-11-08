Irina Shayk may make headlines with her rumored romances, but the supermodel has only one thing to say about her dating life: "No comment."

Speaking with Elle for the outlet's November issue, the 37-year-old notes that she prefers to keep her personal life to herself, especially when all aspects of her life have been thrust into the spotlight.

"I share my work stuff because I decided to keep my personal life personal," Shayk says. "That's why it's called personal, because it's something that belongs to me. If one day I feel like I want to share it, I will."

Shayk admits that it strikes a nerve when she sees false stories written about her, but she doesn't respond because she doesn't want to encourage the attention. "Nobody wants to write something that is truthful. Sometimes I want to be like, 'F**k you. It's absolutely not true,'" she tells Elle.

She continues, "Half of the people who they say I'm dating, I've never even met them in my life! These people who are literally evil or have nothing to do, sitting there and writing some bulls**t and getting away with it... There should be some kind of punishment."

Shayk, who has a 6-year-old daughter, Lea, with ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper, was recently linked to retired NFL star, Tom Brady. Although the pair never publicly acknowledged their rumored romance, they first sparked dating speculation over the summer when Brady was spotted picking up Shayk at the Hotel Bel-Air and then taking her to his home. She reportedly did not leave Brady's house until the next morning.

In August, the pair were once again seen together, this time in London. A source told ET at the time that they went to "great lengths to not be seen together."

Last month, a source told ET that Shayk and Brady called it quits after four months together. The short fling is believed to be the first relationship for the football player since finalizing his divorce from model Gisele Bündchen in October 2022.

A person close to the situation told ET at the time that the model and athlete became too busy pursuing their individual lives and careers to "prioritize each other."

"Tom and Irina's relationship has cooled off. They had fun together but it was hard to prioritize each other when they're both very busy and it just naturally fizzled out and ran its course," the source said.

Additionally, their short-lived romance may have had an early expiration date as the 46-year-old NFL star reportedly did not have hopes for a love connection.

"Tom liked Irina but didn't see a long-term relationship with her," the source continued. "He really wants to focus on his career and his family."

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

Shayk is similarly focused on her daughter and co-parenting with Cooper. "Looking at my daughter now, she's growing up in a completely different environment," Shayk tells Elle. "She lives in the West Village. She went to all these countries in two months. But we want her to know the value of stuff. We want to show our daughter, 'You have to work hard to get something.'"



The model shares insight into her and Cooper's co-parenting methods, explaining that the former couple likes to keep their Lea close, even working out a schedule that works for both of them when Cooper is filming.

"We both take Lea everywhere with us," she says. "She's super easy. Two days ago, I had to go to the gym, so I just got her a drawing book and said, 'Mama's working out.' She was drawing for an hour. Then we went to the Michael Kors fitting. She met all the girls. Michael gave her a bag. She drew him a kitty cat."

She continues, "We always find a way. He's the best father Lea and I could dream of. It always works, but it always works because we make it work."

Shayk's Elle issue hits newsstands on Nov. 14.

