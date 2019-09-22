Red and pink is the choice color combo for the 2019 Emmys!

Taraji P. Henson, Mandy Moore, Susan Kelechi Watson, Marisa Tomei and more all showed up wearing red-and-pink gowns to the 71st annual Emmy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.

The Empire actress, who is a presenter this evening, struck a pose in a pleated style, designed by Vera Wang, with a plunging neckline and regal cape sleeves.

"We worked closely with Vera Wang and wanted something fresh and sleek," Henson's stylist, Jason Bolden, tells ET of choosing the popular pink and red color scheme on the carpet tonight. "Taraji loves drama so we added a cape for drama and I have always loved the combination of red and pink."

Moore, who is a first-time Emmy nominee, wore a custom Brandon Maxwell creation -- a fabulous off-the-shoulder design with draped sleeves. She finished the look with a voluminous '60s-inspired hairdo.

Moore's This Is Us co-star, Susan Kelechi Watson, also stunned in the trendy color combo, also rocking an off-the-shoulder dress by Badgley Mischka with statement balloon bow sleeves.

It doesn't stop there. Marisa Tomei also wore red and pink via a Ralph & Russo one-shoulder gown. Zoe Kazan was another actress to choose the popular color combo in a black satin dress with pink-and-red bow overlay.

The color pairing has been a popular choice for major red carpets. Emma Stone previously rocked it back in 2014 for the Met Gala. Taylor Swift wore a similar style, but instead of red, she wore orange, in 2016 for the GRAMMYs.

See more red carpet moments you can't miss from the Emmys in the gallery below.

