Now, this is how you celebrate a birthday!

On Tuesday, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young turned 32 and her new boyfriend, Tarek El Moussa, pulled out all the stops, gifting her a brand new, white Ferrari Portofino.

Young revealed she had received the incredible present with a number of photos on her Instagram Story showcasing the sports car in a Newport Beach dealership -- topped with a big bow.

"Omg omg omg I'm freaking out ! ! ! !" she captioned one pic of the new car. "Best birthday ever ! ! I love you so much @therealtarekelmoussa."

She wrote alongside another image of the new car: "She's SOOOO gorgeous @therealtarekelmoussa best surprise ever."

It turns out that this lavish gift was just one of the many things planned for Young's big day. Over the weekend, El Moussa took his girlfriend out on a boat, where they and their friends enjoyed snacks and celebrated the occasion. The pair also visited a spa and got pampered together.

In a clip, posted on Young and El Moussa's Instagram accounts, fans get a peek at the couple's celebratory outings, including time on the boat and heading to the dealership to get her new car. It ends with a shot of Young happily sitting in her new Ferrari.

On Monday, El Moussa also shared a birthday post for Young as well, writing alongside a photo of them together: "Today’s post is very special because it’s @heatherraeyoung’s birthday!!!❤️❤️❤️ What can I say other than wow how fast life can change!! This girl came into my life out of nowhere and has improved it more than I ever could have imagined!"

"It’s nice to have a partner, someone to talk to, someone to share with," he continued. "It’s just nice to have a best friend again:) She always has my back, pushes me, motivates me and wants the best for me! I’m so lucky to be loved by her. I’m so excited for what our future holds and I’m so lucky to share this life with her!!! Happy birthday Hunny I love you ❤️❤️❤️."

The Flip or Flop star confirmed his relationship with Young to ET in August while discussing his emotional lows after his marriage to Christina Anstead ended.

"You know, I was a guy that lost everything," he said. "I hit rock bottom. You know, I was at the lowest, lowest, lowest point in my life to the point where I could barely get out of bed and today, I hop out of bed -- mostly because I have a very obnoxious alarm -- but I do hop out of bed, yeah."

He later added that his new girlfriend "definitely" had a hand in pulling him out of those difficult moments.

"Well, this is the first time in three and a half years I'm, like, officially dating," the 38-year-old TV personality pointed out. "I have a real girlfriend, you know? It's like, it's new, it's fun, it's exciting."

Earlier this month, at the A Very Brady Renovation premiere, El Moussa and Young made their red carpet debut as a couple. While there, he told ET that his new ladylove had already met his ex-wife.

"It all worked out great. I kind of threw that at them last minute," he said at the event. "I didn't tell her much. I was like, 'Hey, you're going to meet my friend' and 'Hey, you're going to meet my ex-wife.' I threw them together in the same room, next thing I knew they were talking about vegan food and running, so it worked out great."

Young chimed in: "We got along great. She's super sweet. We had fun."

See more on El Moussa below.

