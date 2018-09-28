Taron Egerton is stepping into Elton John's shoes!

On Friday, Paramount Pictures shared the first look of the 28-year-old actor as Elton John in the upcoming biopic, Rocketman. According to a press release, the "epic musical fantasy" will show the "uncensored human story of Sir Elton John’s breakthrough years."

In the first on-set pic, Egerton looks straight out of the '70s while lounging on black-and-white striped couch on an airplane. Wearing sparkly silver glasses, a shiny gold jacket, and incredible gold winged shoes, Egerton is the spitting image of the "Candle in the Wind" singer.

The Kingsman star shared the photo on his own Twitter account, calling himself "proud and excited" of the project, which is set to release its first trailer on Monday.

Can’t wait for you all to see the trailer Monday. Words cannot describe how proud and excited I am. https://t.co/vZU825kJMa — Taron Egerton (@TaronEgerton) September 28, 2018

John is clearly thrilled about the project too! The "Tiny Dancer" singer shared the pic of Egerton on Instagram. "Hold on to your glasses, this is going to be a wild ride!!" John captioned the post. "Here’s Taron Egerton (portraying me!) on the set of the #Rocketman movie. 🚀 #film #comingsoon"

Also starring Jamie Bell, Richard Madden and Bryce Dallas Howard, the Dexter Fletcher-directed film is sure to wow when it hits theaters on May 31, 2019. It should be a perfect fit for Fletcher, who recently helmed the Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, which debuts Nov. 2.

Earlier this month, ET was on the set of Rocketman and Egerton couldn't contain his excitement about the scene they were working on. "We arrive in L.A. for our first gig at the Troubadour, which is where it all kind of really went crazy," he told ET's Kevin Frazier. "It's a big deal!"

