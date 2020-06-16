Tarte Custom Kits: Score 7 Full-Size Products for $63 (Ends Tomorrow!)

Tarte's Custom Kit is here, and you can score it for an amazing price for a limited time!

Through June 17 at 7 a.m. EST, head to the eco-chic beauty brand's site and select seven full-size products for just $63. It couldn't be easier to create the perfect set for your needs -- just choose the item you want from each category, from foundation to mascara to brushes to a reusable bag to store everything in. Purchased separately, these items would cost over $200. All custom kit orders receive free shipping!

Here are your product options for each Custom Kit category:

Foundation: Shape Tape Matte Foundation, Shape Tape Hydrating Foundation, Sugar Rush Skin Treat, Amazonian Clay Airbrush Foundation, Clay Stick Foundation

Face: Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush, Amazonian Clay Matte Waterproof Bronzer, Amazonian Clay Waterproof 12-Hour Concealer, Skin Gloss Glass Highlighter, Smooth Operator Amazonian Clay Tinted Pressed Finishing Powder

Eyes: Sugar Rush Keep Calm Sunnies On Eyeshadow Palette, Busy Gal Brows Tinted Brow Gel, Chrome Paint Shadow Pot, Clay Pot Waterproof Shadow Liner, Fall Feels Eye & Cheek Palette

Mascara: Maneater Mascara, Big Ego Vegan Mascara, Lash Paint Mascara, Gifted Amazonian Clay Smart Mascara, Lash & Flashy Lash Curler

Lips: Tarteist Quick Dry Matte Lip Paint, The Lip Sculptor Lipstick & Lipgloss, H2O Gloss, Crystal Creme Lip Cream, Limited Edition Color Splash Hydrating Lipstick

Body & Brushes: Foundcealer Brush, Setting Superpower Powder Brush, Double-Ended Highlighter Brush, The Shaper Sponge, Frxxxtion Stick 3-in-1 Exfoliating Cleanser, Sugar Rush Don’t Hate Hydrate Oil-Free Moisturizer, Sugar Rush Shimmertime Body Oil, Sugar Rush Shower Sugar Body Scrub, Aquaflash Foundation Brush

Kit Bag: Tassel Travels Bag, It's Electric Bag, Pucker Up Pouch, Flamingo Sequin Bag, Tropical Travels Bag

In a separate limited time offer, you can score Tarte's unbeatable Shape Tape concealer for just $19 (it's usually $27).

Below, the Tarte Custom Kit that's sitting in our Tarte cart.

Sugar Rush Skin Treat Tarte Tarte Sugar Rush Skin Treat Tarte A lightweight product that evens out your skin tone and keeps shine under control. Regularly $29 at Tarte

Chrome Paint Shadow Pot Tarte Tarte Chrome Paint Shadow Pot Tarte Choose from 13 metallic shades, including Unleashed (shown above), and don't worry about it migrating. Regularly $22 at Tarte

Maneater Mascara Tarte Tarte Maneater Mascara Tarte Add volume, length and curl to your lashes in just a couple swipes. Regularly $23 at Tarte

Tarteist Quick Dry Matte Lip Paint Tarte Tarte Tarteist Quick Dry Matte Lip Paint Tarte Get a bold all-day look with minimal effort -- this matte lip paint dries instantly and lasts for up to eight hours. Regularly $20 at Tarte

Foundcealer Brush Tarte Tarte Foundcealer Brush Tarte The secret to perfectly applied and blended foundation. Regularly $28 at Tarte

Pucker Up Pouch Tarte Tarte Pucker Up Pouch Tarte Aren't we all overdue for a cute new makeup bag? Regularly $18 at Tarte

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

