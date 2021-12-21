Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer are taking over the 2022 Critics Choice Awards, and the pair are promising it to be an "unpredictable night." In a new promo released ahead of next year's awards show, the dynamic duo share what they have in store for the big night.

"Join us as we celebrate the best in film, television and streaming, and I celebrate, Timothée, Idris and Adam," Byer jokes in the clip. "It may be an unpredictable night," Diggs chimes in. "Oh it will be, Taye Diggs," the comedienne affirms.

The two stars will be co-hosting the 27th annual awards show, taking place Sunday, Jan. 9. This marks the All American star's fourth consecutive year hosting the Critics Choice Awards, with The Wipeout co-host making her emcee debut.

"Excited to be again hosting The Critics Choice Awards with Miss Nicole Byer,” Diggs said in a statement. "It’s always a fun time and Miss Byer is hilarious. Very much looking forward to it!"

Byer added, "Ooooh! What a nice treat, I am so excited to be hosting the Critics Choice Awards with Taye! Oh, the gowns, the stars, the attention... on ME on a stage cohosting! I’m very excited for all of it."

Additionally, for the first time ever, the star-studded show will be simulcast live on The CW and TBS. The Critics Choice Awards, produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment, honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement.

Nominations for the 2022 ceremony were announced earlier this month, with HBO's Succession and Mare of Easttown leading the pack with eight and five nods, respectively. Paramount+'s Evil also earned five nominations. The film nominees will be announced on Dec. 13.

The 27th annual awards show will take place Sunday, Jan. 9, and air on The CW and TBS.

RELATED CONTENT:

Critics Choice Awards 2022: The Complete List of TV Nominees

2021 Critics Choice Awards: All the Must-See Celeb Moments

2021 Critics Choice Awards: The Complete Winners List

2021 Critics Choice Awards: All the Must-See Celeb Moments This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery