Attention, Swifties! Taylor Swift took to social media on Tuesday to announce her upcoming The Eras Tour, calling it "a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!)."
The poster for the tour features a variety of Swift's past looks from her hit albums, including her most recent release, Midnights.
The tour is set to kick off on March 18, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona, with 27 U.S. dates listed. Swift noted that the first leg of the tour would be in stadiums across America "with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!"
The 32-year-old singer also shared a series of musical guests who would be joining her on tour, including Paramore, HAIM, Phoebe Bridgers, Gracie Abrams, beabadoobee, girl in red, GAYLE, and OWENN.
"Feeling like the luckiest person alive to get to take these brilliant artists out on tour w/ me," she wrote. "I can’t WAIT to see you. It’s been a long time coming."
Fans can register for presale tickets on Ticketmaster, with registration closing on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
