Clean out your hair balls and brush up on the lyrics to "Memory," because Cats is just one month away from hitting theaters. On Tuesday, the upcoming musical adaptation released its first full-length trailer, starring lots of A-listers.

But it was Taylor Swift who stole the show as the sexy Bombalurina.

In the trailer, Swift is lounging in an acrobatic ring above a group of cats when she knocks some "Catnip" dust over the crowd.

Later in the trailer, she is seen singing out and giving a racy shimmy in her cat CGI.

Fans also get to see more of singer Jason Derulo as the playful Rum Tum Tugger and Idris Elba as the sinister Macavity. Judi Dench's Old Deuteronomy narrates the clip, saying, "Tonight is a magical night where I choose the cat that deserves a new life."

Swift's Cats co-star Rebel Wilson dished to ET back in February on the GRAMMY winner's performance in the Tom Hooper film.

"She’s incredible. She’s such a lovely girl and I personally think her cat is the sexiest out of all the cats,” the Australian funny woman, who is playing Jennyanydots, said of Swift at the time.

And though there has been plenty of Internet response -- positive and negative --- to the look of the stars in the upcoming film, Ian McKellen, who is playing Gus the Theatre Cat, was quick to defend the style when speaking with ET's Rachel Stern earlier this month.

"The stage show, Cats, was not about a lot of people being convincing as cats, but it was about human beings discovering their cat-like nature," McKellen shared. "And it was hugely successful."

"To see a young person discovering the cat in them, your jaw just drops with delight," McKellen continued. "Dame Judi [Dench] and I and James Corden and all the rest, Taylor Swift, we're all busy doing our version of cats."

Cats hits theaters Dec. 20.

